FS - PC Part Out - pfSense Firewall - ToR 24 SFP+ Switch - Servers

Part Out



Gigabyte Z170X-Ultra Gaming - $90 shipped

Gigabyte Z270X-UD3 - $100 shipped

Core i3 6300 (Skylake) - $65 shipped

Pentium G4600 (Kabylake) $45 shipped



Anything you combo, I will take $10 off the total.



Buy all of this for: $280 shipped.





pfSense Firewall (no cord)



pfSense/Netgate - SG-2440 firewall. I don't have the power cord for it, but it's standard enough I'm sure you can find one that will work. Asking $100 shipped .



ToR FS Network Switch





24 port SFP+, 4x1 GB ports, dual PSU



A very good switch with many of the bells and whistles you have to pay more for elsewhere. Retails for $2700. Asking $1,599 shipped .



The switch works just fine, but I do not have the console cable to reset everything to factory default. This was pulled from a working rack (less than 12 months) of a client that replaced their entire stack so the brands matched. If you buy this, I assume you know what you are doing.



https://www.fs.com/products/73467.html Top of rack FS S5900-24S4T2Q Switch24 port SFP+, 4x1 GB ports, dual PSUA very good switch with many of the bells and whistles you have to pay more for elsewhere. Retails for $2700.The switch works just fine, but I do not have the console cable to reset everything to factory default. This was pulled from a working rack (less than 12 months) of a client that replaced their entire stack so the brands matched. If you buy this, I assume you know what you are doing.



Servers



I want all of these ASUS servers gone. I will ship whatever I have left to someone for $1,000 plus shipping. I have a ton of E7s (8+), a few E8s left (at least 2+), and two full sized Asus 1U servers. I'll also include any remaining RAM I have left as well.



That's a total of no less than 10 servers! I just added two more to the pot so it's an even better deal than before!



ASUS Servers

$125 plus $25 shipping each with 8 GB RAM for the E7s, $200 plus 25 shipping each with 8GB RAM for the E8s

Pictures

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }

{ }