FS - PC Part Out - FiberStore 24 SFP+ Switch - Asus Servers

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by byusinger84, Aug 14, 2018.

Page 1 of 2
  1. Aug 14, 2018 #1
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    Part Out

    Gigabyte Z170X-Ultra Gaming - $90 shipped
    Gigabyte Z270X-UD3 - $100 shipped
    Core i3 6300 (Skylake) - $65 shipped
    Pentium G4600 (Kabylake) $45 shipped

    Anything you combo, I will take $10 off the total.

    Buy all of this for: $275 shipped.


    ToR FS Network Switch

    Top of rack FS S5900-24S4T2Q Switch
    24 port SFP+, 4x1 GB ports, dual PSU

    A very good switch with many of the bells and whistles you have to pay more for elsewhere. Retails for $2700. Asking $999 shipped.

    The switch works just fine, but I do not have the console cable to reset everything to factory default. This was pulled from a working rack (less than 12 months) of a client that replaced their entire stack so the brands matched. If you buy this, I assume you know what you are doing. :)

    https://www.fs.com/products/73467.html

    Servers

    I want all of these ASUS servers gone. I will ship whatever I have left to someone for $1,000 plus shipping. I have a ton of E7s (8+), a few E8s left (at least 2+), and two full sized Asus 1U servers. I'll also include any remaining RAM I have left as well.

    That's a total of no less than 10 servers! I just added two more to the pot so it's an even better deal than before!

    ASUS Servers

    All include a Quad Core Xeon. No drives.

    Asking $125 plus $25 shipping each with 8 GB RAM for the E7s, $200 plus 25 shipping each with 8GB RAM for the E8s. If you want more RAM we can negotiate via PM, but I'm reasonable.

    These are great servers for production where you don't need a big beefy server, or for devs looking for something to play around with, or even for a home server. All are in working order.

    Models are: RS100-E7-PI2 and RS100-E8-PI2. I also have 2 1U Asus servers with full size hot swap drive bays. Similar specs as above. If you're interested in that, send me a PM.

    I also have these posted on Ebay. I'd rather sell to you guys (and skip the fees)! If we need to make something work, I'm happy to discuss it. The more you want to buy, the more flexible I am. :)




    Heat: BYUSinger84

    Pictures

    E7:

    E7-External.jpg E7-Internal.jpg E7-Rack.jpg

    E8:

    E8-Front.jpg E8-Internal.jpg E8-Rack.jpg
     
    Last edited: Jan 15, 2020 at 11:44 AM
    byusinger84, Aug 14, 2018
    byusinger84, Aug 14, 2018
    #1
    jlbenedict and DocNo like this.
  2. Aug 28, 2018 #2
    lightsout

    lightsout [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,075
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2014
    $250 dang great deal. GLWS
     
    lightsout, Aug 28, 2018
    lightsout, Aug 28, 2018
    #2
    mnewxcv likes this.
  3. Aug 28, 2018 #3
    tim_m

    tim_m i'm so nice

    Messages:
    5,540
    Joined:
    Feb 10, 2003
    YGPM
     
    tim_m, Aug 28, 2018
    tim_m, Aug 28, 2018
    #3
  4. Sep 19, 2018 #4
    CrazyRob

    CrazyRob [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,274
    Joined:
    Aug 26, 2004
    If you find someone interested in the cpu, I'd be interested in just the board.
     
    CrazyRob, Sep 19, 2018
    CrazyRob, Sep 19, 2018
    #4
  5. Sep 30, 2018 #5
    Burticus

    Burticus [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,146
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2005
    you have pm
     
    Burticus, Sep 30, 2018
    Burticus, Sep 30, 2018
    #5
  6. Oct 3, 2018 #6
    souwen

    souwen [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,080
    Joined:
    Jan 25, 2004
    sweet deal, free bump
     
    souwen, Oct 3, 2018
    souwen, Oct 3, 2018
    #6
  7. Nov 28, 2018 #7
    EnderW

    EnderW [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    10,903
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2003
    Great deal. Curious what you upgraded to.
     
    EnderW, Nov 28, 2018
    EnderW, Nov 28, 2018
    #7
  8. Dec 18, 2018 #8
    DocNo

    DocNo Gawd

    Messages:
    654
    Joined:
    Apr 23, 2012
    I bought one of the SuperMicro servers - they are legit! He packaged it up and shipped it out right away. Great experience and I'm appreciative of how easy he was to work with. Recommended!
     
    DocNo, Dec 18, 2018
    DocNo, Dec 18, 2018
    #8
  9. Dec 19, 2018 #9
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    Thanks! Bump
     
    byusinger84, Dec 19, 2018
    byusinger84, Dec 19, 2018
    #9
  10. Dec 19, 2018 #10
    rokar

    rokar Gawd

    Messages:
    846
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2008
    hmm
     
    rokar, Dec 19, 2018
    rokar, Dec 19, 2018
    #10
  11. Jan 2, 2019 #11
    JWeavis

    JWeavis [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,701
    Joined:
    Aug 11, 2000
    I've been looking for a new PFSense/OpenSense box. I have two bids out right now, but send over some options and prices for shipping to 48854. We can chat in PM.
     
    JWeavis, Jan 2, 2019
    JWeavis, Jan 2, 2019
    #11
  12. Jan 6, 2019 #12
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    Sounds good. Bump.
     
    byusinger84, Jan 6, 2019
    byusinger84, Jan 6, 2019
    #12
  13. Feb 7, 2019 #13
    Orddie

    Orddie 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,650
    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2010
    The specs on the site are not very specific. Are you able to break that down for me. Likely into the CPU only
     
    Orddie, Feb 7, 2019
    Orddie, Feb 7, 2019
    #13
  14. Feb 8, 2019 #14
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    I'll send you a PM. Thanks.
     
    byusinger84, Feb 8, 2019
    byusinger84, Feb 8, 2019
    #14
  15. Mar 10, 2019 #15
    antok86

    antok86 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    8,099
    Joined:
    Feb 26, 2006
    any asus ones that have issues?
     
    antok86, Mar 10, 2019
    antok86, Mar 10, 2019
    #15
  16. Mar 22, 2019 #16
    Nexillus

    Nexillus [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,116
    Joined:
    Nov 6, 2012
    ygpm
     
    Nexillus, Mar 22, 2019
    Nexillus, Mar 22, 2019
    #16
  17. Apr 24, 2019 #17
    lassiterb

    lassiterb [H]ard|DCer of the Month - June 2009

    Messages:
    804
    Joined:
    Oct 10, 2005
    pm sent
     
    lassiterb, Apr 24, 2019
    lassiterb, Apr 24, 2019
    #17
  18. Apr 30, 2019 #18
    tangoseal

    tangoseal [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    8,183
    Joined:
    Dec 18, 2010
    Want to trade my Unifi USG-Pro Rackmountable for your Pfsense? Its only a few months old if that.

    Send me a PM if you want. Free Bump too!
     
    tangoseal, Apr 30, 2019
    tangoseal, Apr 30, 2019
    #18
  19. Apr 30, 2019 #19
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    Thanks! But I'm not in the market for another firewall. :)
     
    byusinger84, Apr 30, 2019
    byusinger84, Apr 30, 2019
    #19
  20. Jun 3, 2019 #20
    lassiterb

    lassiterb [H]ard|DCer of the Month - June 2009

    Messages:
    804
    Joined:
    Oct 10, 2005
    Can the Asus servers support them selves by just the rack ears or do they require rails?
     
    lassiterb, Jun 3, 2019
    lassiterb, Jun 3, 2019
    #20
  21. Jun 3, 2019 #21
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    They can support themselves without rails. They are about the size of a Little Caesars pizza box so they aren't too long or heavy.
     
    byusinger84, Jun 3, 2019
    byusinger84, Jun 3, 2019
    #21
  22. Jun 21, 2019 #22
    Burticus

    Burticus [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,146
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2005
    free bump, GLWS
     
    Burticus, Jun 21, 2019
    Burticus, Jun 21, 2019
    #22
  23. Jun 26, 2019 #23
    Gillbot

    Gillbot [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,611
    Joined:
    Feb 27, 2001
    Ttt

    Looked so free up
     
    Gillbot, Jun 26, 2019
    Gillbot, Jun 26, 2019
    #23
  24. Jul 17, 2019 #24
    jlbenedict

    jlbenedict [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,330
    Joined:
    May 22, 2005
    YHPM
     
    jlbenedict, Jul 17, 2019
    jlbenedict, Jul 17, 2019
    #24
  25. Jul 30, 2019 #25
    DeaconFrost

    DeaconFrost [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    11,130
    Joined:
    Sep 6, 2007
    Would you consider the ASUS servers as "loud" when running?
     
    DeaconFrost, Jul 30, 2019
    DeaconFrost, Jul 30, 2019
    #25
  26. Jul 30, 2019 #26
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    After the initial bios post, no. Obviously there is still some sound, but they're quieter than most networking and server equipment out there. I wouldn't mind them sitting next to me at my desk.
     
    byusinger84, Jul 30, 2019
    byusinger84, Jul 30, 2019
    #26
  27. Jul 31, 2019 #27
    DeaconFrost

    DeaconFrost [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    11,130
    Joined:
    Sep 6, 2007
    Thanks...doing some research to see if they would be an upgrade over my current homebrew ESXi box. It's running on a 3770K.
     
    DeaconFrost, Jul 31, 2019
    DeaconFrost, Jul 31, 2019
    #27
  28. Sep 11, 2019 #28
    jlbenedict

    jlbenedict [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,330
    Joined:
    May 22, 2005
    Bump for some server love
     
    jlbenedict, Sep 11, 2019
    jlbenedict, Sep 11, 2019
    #28
  29. Oct 16, 2019 #29
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,077
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    So these are basically case, power supply, optical drive, motherboard, processor, 8gb ram, for $150 shipped on e7 and $225 shipped on e8, correct?
     
    SamirD, Oct 16, 2019
    SamirD, Oct 16, 2019
    #29
  30. Oct 16, 2019 #30
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    A couple do not have an optical drive, but nearly all do. Other than that, you are correct.
     
    byusinger84, Oct 16, 2019
    byusinger84, Oct 16, 2019
    #30
    SamirD likes this.
  31. Dec 29, 2019 #31
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    ttt
     
    byusinger84, Dec 29, 2019
    byusinger84, Dec 29, 2019
    #31
  32. Dec 31, 2019 #32
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    ttt
     
    byusinger84, Dec 31, 2019
    byusinger84, Dec 31, 2019
    #32
  33. Jan 1, 2020 #33
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    ttt
     
    byusinger84, Jan 1, 2020
    byusinger84, Jan 1, 2020
    #33
  34. Jan 5, 2020 #34
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    ttt
     
    byusinger84, Jan 5, 2020
    byusinger84, Jan 5, 2020
    #34
  35. Jan 6, 2020 #35
    theDon

    theDon [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,142
    Joined:
    Oct 20, 2001
    You have PM
     
    theDon, Jan 6, 2020
    theDon, Jan 6, 2020
    #35
  36. Jan 7, 2020 #36
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    Responded. TTT.
     
    byusinger84, Jan 7, 2020
    byusinger84, Jan 7, 2020
    #36
  37. Jan 9, 2020 #37
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    ttt
     
    byusinger84, Jan 9, 2020
    byusinger84, Jan 9, 2020
    #37
  38. Jan 10, 2020 #38
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    ttt
     
    byusinger84, Jan 10, 2020
    byusinger84, Jan 10, 2020
    #38
  39. Jan 13, 2020 #39
    byusinger84

    byusinger84 Gawd

    Messages:
    767
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2008
    ttt
     
    byusinger84, Jan 13, 2020
    byusinger84, Jan 13, 2020
    #39
  40. Jan 13, 2020 #40
    brasherman

    brasherman Gawd

    Messages:
    573
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2004
    YGPM.
     
    brasherman, Jan 13, 2020
    brasherman, Jan 13, 2020
    #40
Page 1 of 2
Tags: