FS: PC Hardware & Sony Vita - NVIDIA GPUs, CPU HSF, PSU, WiFi6E card, PC case, Vita 1000 (modded), Laptop, DDR4 RAM

CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
8,307
Local DFW pickup or shipping available. All prices are negotiable & shipping is included in prices. Multiple items receive combo discount.

  • EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra 6GB $150
  • ASUS Geforce GT 1030 OC 2GB $50
  • GALAX GeForce GTX 750 OC 1GB $45
  • ZOTAC GeForce GT 710 ZONE Edition 1GB $40
  • Samsung M471A1K43DB1-CWE 16GB (8x2) DDR4-3200 SODIMM $40
  • Kingston HyperX Impact HX432S20IB2K2/16 16GB (8x2) DDR4-3200 SODIMM $40
  • [2x] G.SKILL RIPJAWS4 F4-3000C15Q-16GRR 16GB (4x4) DDR4-3000 DIMM $30/ea
  • Noctua NH-L9i chromax.black $30
  • Corsair Enthusiast Series TX750 PSU $45
  • Fenvi AXE3000 WiFi6E PCIe $30
  • Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-06 Tempered Glass Case (Red) $50 - buyer pays shipping if not local
  • CHUWI Herobook Pro 2020 - Intel Gemini Lake N4000, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p display, unlocked UEFI settings $100 - works well with Windows 10, Windows 11 or Linux (will provide photos later)
  • AC INFINITY AIRCOM S7 A/V cooler $35
  • Sony Vita 1000 - Hard modded with PSVSD (internal 256GB) & SD2Vita card (game slot 128GB) plus Soft modded with HENkaku & Adrenaline plus charger & cases $150

SOLD: i9-10850K, ASUS PRIME Z590-A, G.SKILL AEGIS 32GB DDR4, Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4, PSP Go (modded), Creative SBZ

Heatware: CrimsonKnight13

Photos

signal-2023-02-18-084105.jpeg
signal-2023-02-18-100848.jpeg
signal-2023-02-18-100825.jpeg
signal-2023-02-18-084109.jpeg
signal-2023-02-18-100854.jpeg
signal-2023-02-21-190732_012.jpeg
signal-2023-02-21-190732_011.jpeg
signal-2023-02-21-190732_010.jpeg
signal-2023-02-21-190732_009.jpeg
signal-2023-02-21-190732_008.jpeg
signal-2023-02-21-190732_004.jpeg
signal-2023-02-21-190732_002.jpeg
signal-2023-02-21-190732_003.jpeg
signal-2023-02-21-190732_013.jpeg
signal-2023-02-21-190732_005.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-164713_004.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-164713_003.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-164713_002.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-215203_003.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-215203_002.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-222632_007.jpegsignal-2023-02-22-222632_006.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-222632_005.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-222632_004.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-222632_003.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-222632_002.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-222615_006.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-222615_007.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-222615_004.jpegsignal-2023-02-22-222615_005.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-222615_002.jpeg
signal-2023-02-22-222615_003.jpeg
signal-2023-02-24-175241_004.jpeg
signal-2023-02-24-175241_003.jpeg
signal-2023-02-24-175241_002.jpeg
signal-2023-02-24-112504_002.jpeg
signal-2023-02-24-112504_003.jpeg
signal-2023-02-24-112504_004.jpeg
 
Last edited:
Z

ZodaEX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,633
I may be interested in buying the Motherboard/CPU/RAM from you if you don't live too far away. How many miles away from Denton, TX are you?
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
8,307
I'm an hour from you (Forney), which is very workable for the full trip or meeting somewhere in between. (y)
 
T

The Realyst

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 14, 2003
Messages
264
Hey, can you give me a little more information on that PS Vita hard mod? Why is that better then doing the soft mod with the SD2Vita? What's the benefit of having both storage options? If it's too much or there's an article I can read, that would be cool. Thx.
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
8,307
The Realyst said:
Hey, can you give me a little more information on that PS Vita hard mod? Why is that better then doing the soft mod with the SD2Vita? What's the benefit of having both storage options? If it's too much or there's an article I can read, that would be cool. Thx.
Click to expand...
I have it set up as Vita games on the PSVSD card & Adrenaline (PSP & PSX games) on the SD2Vita card.

PSVSD
https://psvsd.henkaku.xyz/

Technically, you still have to use Henkaku to make the PSVSD work as ux0, which would make it a "soft" mod but I had to replace the 3G module with the PSVSD module internally. SD2Vita works just as well, too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top