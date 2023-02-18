FS: PC Hardware & Sony Vita - NVIDIA GPUs, CPU HSF, PSU, WiFi6E card, PC case, Vita 1000 (modded), Laptop, DDR4 RAM, Creative SBZ

CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

Lord Stabington of [H]ard|Fortress
Joined
Jan 8, 2008
Messages
8,303
Local DFW pickup or shipping available. All prices are negotiable & shipping is included in prices. Multiple items receive combo discount.

  • EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra 6GB $150
  • ASUS Geforce GT 1030 OC 2GB $50
  • GALAX GeForce GTX 750 OC 1GB $45
  • ZOTAC GeForce GT 710 ZONE Edition 1GB $40
  • Samsung M471A1K43DB1-CWE 16GB (8x2) DDR4-3200 SODIMM $40
  • Kingston HyperX Impact HX432S20IB2K2/16 16GB (8x2) DDR4-3200 SODIMM $40
  • [2x] G.SKILL RIPJAWS4 F4-3000C15Q-16GRR 16GB (4x4) DDR4-3000 DIMM $30/ea
  • Creative Sound Blaster Z $50
  • Noctua NH-L9i chromax.black $30
  • Corsair Enthusiast Series TX750 PSU $45
  • Fenvi AXE3000 WiFi6E PCIe $30
  • Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-06 Tempered Glass Case (Red) $50 - buyer pays shipping if not local
  • CHUWI Herobook Pro 2020 - Intel Gemini Lake N4000, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p display, unlocked UEFI settings $100 - works well with Windows 10, Windows 11 or Linux (will provide photos later)
  • Sony Vita 1000 - Hard modded with PSVSD (internal 256GB) & SD2Vita card (game slot 128GB) plus Soft modded with HENkaku & Adrenaline plus charger & cases $200

SOLD: i9-10850K, ASUS PRIME Z590-A, G.SKILL AEGIS 32GB DDR4, Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4, PSP Go (modded)

Heatware: CrimsonKnight13

I may be interested in buying the Motherboard/CPU/RAM from you if you don't live too far away. How many miles away from Denton, TX are you?
 
I'm an hour from you (Forney), which is very workable for the full trip or meeting somewhere in between. (y)
 
