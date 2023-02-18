FS: PC Hardware & Sony Vita - NVIDIA GPUs, CPU HSF, PSU, WiFi6E card, Corsair case, Vita 1000 (modded), Laptop, DDR4 RAM

CrimsonKnight13
- EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super SC Ultra 6GB $150
- ASUS Geforce GT 1030 OC 2GB $50
- GALAX GeForce GTX 750 OC 1GB $45
- ZOTAC GeForce GT 710 ZONE Edition 1GB $40
- Samsung M471A1K43DB1-CWE 16GB (8x2) DDR4-3200 SODIMM $40
- Kingston HyperX Impact HX432S20IB2K2/16 16GB (8x2) DDR4-3200 SODIMM $40
- [2x] G.SKILL RIPJAW4 F4-3000C15Q-16GRR 16GB (4x4) DDR4-3000 DIMM $30/ea
- Noctua NH-L9i chromax.black $30
- Corsair Enthusiast Series TX750 PSU $45
- Fenvi AXE3000 WiFi6E PCIe $30
- Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-06 Tempered Glass Case (Red) $50 - buyer pays shipping if not local
- CHUWI Herobook Pro 2020 - Intel Gemini Lake N4000, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p display, unlocked UEFI settings $100 - works well with Windows 10, Windows 11 or Linux (will provide photos later)
- Sony Vita 1000 - Hard modded with PSVSD (internal 256GB) & SD2Vita card (game slot 128GB) plus Soft modded with HENkaku & Adrenaline plus charger & cases $225
SOLD: i9-10850K, ASUS PRIME Z590-A, G.SKILL AEGIS 32GB DDR4, Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4, PSP Go (modded)
Local DFW pickup or shipping available. All prices & shipping are negotiable.
Heatware: CrimsonKnight13
