FS: Pair of low-end Quadros, KVM+DP switch & cables, Ring camera and contact sensors

Gigantopithecus

[H]ard|Gawd
TERMS:
Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 19-year-old, 400-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to Happy to also share my work contact information and personal cell number for your peace of mind. Sorry, no shipping overseas and no APO/FPO addresses - too many bad experiences. Note, I record serial numbers. Also, to be clear, I sell stuff to the first person to put money in my hands. If you want something, pay for it.

FOR SALE:
- Pair of Quadro GPUs - P400 has a full-height bracket and P620 has a low-profile bracket. P400 has 3 mini-DP outputs and the P620 has 4 mini-DP outputs. I will include two mini-DP to DP adapters. Both are working pulls from upgraded workstations with very few hours on them. $50 shipped for both. Will not split up, not worth the hassle and time.

- StarTech 4-port USB DisplayPort KVM switch with cables - Specific part number is SV431DPUA. Works great, comes with power adapter. Also comes with 4x 6' 4-in-1 DP, USB 2.0, mic, and audio out cable sets. (No other cables included.) More information at https://www.startech.com/en-us/server-management/sv431dpua and https://www.startech.com/en-us/server-management/dp4n1usb6. $100 shipped for the switch and cables.

- Ring plug-in camera and 3x contact sensors. These are all new. They came in a kit I bought, but are not needed. $50 shipped.
 
Gaming wise (the GPU for sale), like getting a 4060 Ti without the cost pain.
 
