FS: OptiPlex 3060 Micro, Surface Book 2, Nvidia Quadro P600, i5-7500, i7-4790, Web Power Switch

All items are in working properly and prices include shipping to lower 48 only.
OptiPlex 3060 Micro - $200
i5-8400T @ 1.7GHz 6 core
8GB DDR4 (Slot 1/2)
Integrated Intel 630 GPU HDMI & DP
256GB SK Hynix PC601 NVMe
(Can fit an expansion SSD for 2 HDD)
No Wireless but does have a slot for M.2 WAN on the motherboard
Realtek PCIe Gbe Ethernet
Realtek Audio
TMP 2.0
Includes power adapter
Windows 10 Pro activated w/ digital license (upgradable to windows 11)
Great for a plex / jellyfin / emby media server
Surface Book 2 - 13.5 in. 256GB i5 8GB $350
Maximum Resolution: 3000 x 2000
Includes stylus pen (worked previously but needs new AAAA batteries) and charger. Perfect condition.
Nvidia Quadro P600 - $60 (does not include mini display port adapters)
Intel Core i5-7500 3.40GHz - $60
Intel Core i7-4790 3.60Ghz - $60
AMD FirePro W4100 2GB GDDR5 Video Card - $30
Digital Loggers Web Power Switch $100 (Brand New) -$100
-Web Power Switch 7 10 Outlets Surge 8 devices remotely RJ45 ethernet
Venmo or Paypal (gift - preferred). PM/DM me if interested. All prices are obo.
Heatware: hywdx80 https://www.heatware.com/u/51304/to
ebay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/hywdx80
View attachment 532368
