FS open box 2tb 990 pro with hs, 14600kf b760i combo, sapphire Nitro 7900xtx

Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.
1. New open box Samsung 990 pro with heatsink. I was going to install this in an external adapter but wouldn’t fit with the h/s…120 shipped

2. 2tb sk hynix platinum p41 nvme drives…these are great drives… I have 1 of these left 100% drive health……$old

6. Sapphire 7900xtx pictured..I live this card… only about 3 months old...$900

7. 64gb (2x32gb) team group white with rgb ddr5 6000 cl38…$old locally

8. Asus b760 itx motherboard, 32gb Corsair ddr5, blackTR Peerless Assassin with 14600kf. Less than a month old. $450 shipped

2. 240mm gigabyte windforce 2 cpu cooler with am5 mounting hardware. Nice looking cooler.
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt systen $50 shipped.


PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
 

surprised no one wants a msrp. Gonna go ahead and print the return label to Best Buy if no one wants it.
 
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
 
Randall Stephens said:
What were you running hardware wise in the ghost? I’m trying to justify another sff case that would sit on a shelf for a while:)
Click to expand...
I had a 4070 in it with a 7600x. No cooling issues at all with 2 120mm Noctua fans on the top in a negative pressure setup.
 
I messaged a friend, let's see if he wants it.

Edit: want, pm sent
 
