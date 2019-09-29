FS: Onkyo TX-NR676 7.2 A/V Receiver with Atmos, Tons of Steam games (25% OFF!), a few XB1 games

Up for sale is my trusty Onkyo TX-NR676 receiver. Purchased in July of 2018, I've had no issues with it at all and it still functions and sounds great. Comes with the original box and foam (which it will be shipped in), manuals, antennas, and remote. I've expanded my Atmos setup to include 2 additional speakers which is the only reason I'm selling it.
Specs:
DTS:X and Dolby Atmos up to 5.2.2 Channels
210 W per Channel (6 ohms)
Ready for Chromecast built-in and DTS Play-Fi*
HDR10 and Dolby Vision Compatible
Dual-band Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Spotify®, TIDAL, Deezer, Pandora®, TuneIn
HDMI 7 In / 2 Out Including 1 Front (HDCP 2.2 / HDR / HLG / BT.2020)
Dynamic Audio Amplification with 4-Ohm speaker-driving capability
Powered Zone 2 for Audio Playback in 2nd Room
Phono Input and Hi-Res Audio Playback
384 kHz/32-bit DAC and VLSC™ Filtering for Superior Clarity
Channels: 7.2
Power: 210W /Ch (6 Ohms, 1kHz, 10% THD, 1 Ch. Driven)
Power: 100W /Ch (8 Ohms, 1kHz, 1% THD, 2 Ch. Driven, FTC)
Video: 4k Passthrough, Dolby Vision Compatible, HDR10, BT.2020, HLG
Zones: Powered Zone 2/Zone2 Lineout
Network: Ethernet and WiFi
Product Dims: 17 1/8" x 6 13/16" x 14 7/8" (435 x 173.5 x 378 mm)
Product Weight: 22 lbs (10 kg)
https://www.onkyousa.com/news/onkyo...nge-a-v-receivers-with-tx-nr676-and-tx-nr575/
https://store.onkyousa.com/store/onkyo/en_US/pd/ThemeID.4797898000/productID.5110871700
Onkyo TX-NR676 - $275 shipped in Lower 48
Steam Games:
Take 25% off the listed price of each game!
Added more games!
Ask about multiple title discounts - NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED!
Steam games, I have too much of a backlog and have some of these on other platform to claim these, so up for sale they go. My prices are better than Humble, CDKeys and Steam! I will trade game keys for other game keys, let me know what you have! I will beat CD Keys, Steam, Humble or GOG!
My Friend Pedro - $13
Planet Coaster w/ World's Fair Pack DLC - $13
F1 2019 Anniversary Edition - $16
Turok - $12
Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $6
NiffelHeim - $12
Etherborn - $11
AI War 2 - $12
Desert Child - $10
Dark Future - Blood Red States - $5
XMorph Defense - $15
Phantom Doctrine - $20
Aegis Defenders - $15
Blasphemous - $15
Ancestors Legacy - $25
Dead in Vinland - $15
Two Point Hospital - $24
Unrailed! - $10
TrailMakers - $10
Mages of Mystralia - $15
Them's Fightin Herds - $10
Graveyard Keeper - $15
Okami HD - $9
Night Call - $15
Project Warlock - $8
Cryofall - $15
Book of Demons - $15
Pathfinder Kingmaker - $15
Warestone TD - $10
Underhero - $10
The Hex -$8
Train Simulator 2020 - $10
Sword Legacy Omen - $14
Regular Human Basketball - $3
Chasm - $14
Star Wars™ Jedi Knight Dark Forces II - $3
Star Wars™: Dark Forces - $3
Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005) - $5
BASEBALL STARS 2 - $5
THE LAST BLADE - $5
METAL SLUG 2 - $3
SHOCK TROOPERS $2
SHOCK TROOPERS 2nd Squad - $3
TWINKLE STAR SPRITES - $3
Viking: Battle for Asgard - $10
Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine - $3
Xbox One games, all new:
Dishonored Definitive Edition - Digital code - $10 code PMd
Dishonored Death of the Outsider, new Xbox One - $13 shipped
H E A T W A R E
Specs:
DTS:X and Dolby Atmos up to 5.2.2 Channels
210 W per Channel (6 ohms)
Ready for Chromecast built-in and DTS Play-Fi*
HDR10 and Dolby Vision Compatible
Dual-band Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Spotify®, TIDAL, Deezer, Pandora®, TuneIn
HDMI 7 In / 2 Out Including 1 Front (HDCP 2.2 / HDR / HLG / BT.2020)
Dynamic Audio Amplification with 4-Ohm speaker-driving capability
Powered Zone 2 for Audio Playback in 2nd Room
Phono Input and Hi-Res Audio Playback
384 kHz/32-bit DAC and VLSC™ Filtering for Superior Clarity
Channels: 7.2
Power: 210W /Ch (6 Ohms, 1kHz, 10% THD, 1 Ch. Driven)
Power: 100W /Ch (8 Ohms, 1kHz, 1% THD, 2 Ch. Driven, FTC)
Video: 4k Passthrough, Dolby Vision Compatible, HDR10, BT.2020, HLG
Zones: Powered Zone 2/Zone2 Lineout
Network: Ethernet and WiFi
Product Dims: 17 1/8" x 6 13/16" x 14 7/8" (435 x 173.5 x 378 mm)
Product Weight: 22 lbs (10 kg)
https://www.onkyousa.com/news/onkyo...nge-a-v-receivers-with-tx-nr676-and-tx-nr575/
https://store.onkyousa.com/store/onkyo/en_US/pd/ThemeID.4797898000/productID.5110871700
Onkyo TX-NR676 - $275 shipped in Lower 48
Steam Games:
Take 25% off the listed price of each game!
Added more games!
Ask about multiple title discounts - NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED!
Steam games, I have too much of a backlog and have some of these on other platform to claim these, so up for sale they go. My prices are better than Humble, CDKeys and Steam! I will trade game keys for other game keys, let me know what you have! I will beat CD Keys, Steam, Humble or GOG!
My Friend Pedro - $13
Planet Coaster w/ World's Fair Pack DLC - $13
F1 2019 Anniversary Edition - $16
Turok - $12
Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $6
NiffelHeim - $12
Etherborn - $11
AI War 2 - $12
Desert Child - $10
Dark Future - Blood Red States - $5
XMorph Defense - $15
Phantom Doctrine - $20
Aegis Defenders - $15
Blasphemous - $15
Ancestors Legacy - $25
Dead in Vinland - $15
Two Point Hospital - $24
Unrailed! - $10
TrailMakers - $10
Mages of Mystralia - $15
Them's Fightin Herds - $10
Graveyard Keeper - $15
Okami HD - $9
Night Call - $15
Project Warlock - $8
Cryofall - $15
Book of Demons - $15
Pathfinder Kingmaker - $15
Warestone TD - $10
Underhero - $10
The Hex -$8
Train Simulator 2020 - $10
Sword Legacy Omen - $14
Regular Human Basketball - $3
Chasm - $14
Star Wars™ Jedi Knight Dark Forces II - $3
Star Wars™: Dark Forces - $3
Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005) - $5
BASEBALL STARS 2 - $5
THE LAST BLADE - $5
METAL SLUG 2 - $3
SHOCK TROOPERS $2
SHOCK TROOPERS 2nd Squad - $3
TWINKLE STAR SPRITES - $3
Viking: Battle for Asgard - $10
Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine - $3
Xbox One games, all new:
Dishonored Definitive Edition - Digital code - $10 code PMd
Dishonored Death of the Outsider, new Xbox One - $13 shipped
H E A T W A R E
Attachments
-
42.3 KB Views: 26
Last edited: