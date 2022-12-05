[FS] Onewheel Pint X Powder Blue Plus Extras

The Pint X has barely been used, I thought I’d have enough free time to use it but I’ve basically never used it. Recently my mother has broken her arm and I’m trying to throw some cash her way so here we are There are some very minor scuff marks on the bottom and some more noticeable on one side (see pics). I’m not sure if the app shows the Pint’s total miles or just for that install, I switched phones since I first bought it but it shows 0 miles total and I’d believe it honestly, I really haven’t used this thing hardly at ALL, I never even learned to ride it properly.
Included is:
2x Pint Home Chargers
1x Pint Ultracharger
1x Maghandle Pro White
1x Pint X Rail Guards Fluorescent Orange
1x Pint X Bumper Navy Blue
1x Pint Carbon Fiber Fender (currently installed)
Non Onewheel Accessories:
1x Size Large Pro Leather & Mesh Motorcycle waterproof Biker Jacket
1x Pair Motorcycle Knee Shin Guard Pads
1x Pair of Hillbilly Wrist Guard Gloves Half Finger
1x Westt Cross X Motorcross Helmet with Dual Visor DOT Approved Size M
Asking $1800 OBO for everything, I’d prefer local pickup, I’m located in Marysville WA, willing to drive some to meetup. Crypto, cash, or paypal F&F only. If you want it shipped it will cost quite a bit and that will be on you.
Heatware is under lilfiend
Included is:
2x Pint Home Chargers
1x Pint Ultracharger
1x Maghandle Pro White
1x Pint X Rail Guards Fluorescent Orange
1x Pint X Bumper Navy Blue
1x Pint Carbon Fiber Fender (currently installed)
Non Onewheel Accessories:
1x Size Large Pro Leather & Mesh Motorcycle waterproof Biker Jacket
1x Pair Motorcycle Knee Shin Guard Pads
1x Pair of Hillbilly Wrist Guard Gloves Half Finger
1x Westt Cross X Motorcross Helmet with Dual Visor DOT Approved Size M
Asking $1800 OBO for everything, I’d prefer local pickup, I’m located in Marysville WA, willing to drive some to meetup. Crypto, cash, or paypal F&F only. If you want it shipped it will cost quite a bit and that will be on you.
Heatware is under lilfiend
Attachments
-
20221204_160228.jpg261.3 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160348.jpg195.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160357.jpg215.4 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160431.jpg162.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160443.jpg204.6 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160546.jpg257.3 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160559.jpg256.2 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160631.jpg240.6 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160656.jpg245.2 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160711.jpg244.5 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160854.jpg234.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160858.jpg203.3 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160911.jpg223.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160913.jpg223.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160916.jpg227.5 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160942.jpg190.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_160957.jpg214.4 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_161013.jpg221.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_161016.jpg225.1 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_161018.jpg231.7 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_161044.jpg146 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_161053.jpg133.5 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_161058.jpg111.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_161138.jpg227.3 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_161140.jpg230.2 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_161206.jpg150.7 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_161224.jpg224 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_161341.jpg123.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20221204_161357.jpg134.8 KB · Views: 0