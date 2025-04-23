  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Oneplus Open & Gigabyte RTX 3090

OnePlus Open: Asking $750 shipped OBO
Model: CPH23551
Factory Unlocked
16gb Ram, 512GB storage
Emerald Green

It has some slight scratching on the plastic to the left of the front screen. Device is fully functional and both screens are in great condition. The internal screen protector is just barely starting to peel on the top right but it is user replaceable. The 67w charger and cable will be included.

Gigabyte RTX 3090: Asking $800 shipped OBO
2x8 pin PCIE power connectors
24gb vram

Card works perfectly, I've been using it along with another 3090 for LLM stuff.

Heatware is under lilfiend
I accept paypal F&F or crypto. If you want to pay paypal G&S you must have good heatware and be willing to cover the fees.
Local is north of Seattle if desired
All prices are OBO!!! Don't like my prices? Make me an offer! Worst I can say is no.

PS. Sorry for kinda potato quality photos
 

