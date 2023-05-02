FS: OnePlus 8 5G, Google Nexus 6P, WD MyCloud 4TB NAS

I

ImDonly1

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 21, 2007
Messages
154
OnePlus 8 5G
T-mobile model IN2017, but SIM UNLOCKED
128GB storage, 8GB RAM
Black color
Comes with box, warp charger, warp charging A-C cable and C-A adapter.

$180 shipped


Google Nexus 6P
Google store unlocked model H1511
64GB storage, 3GB RAM
White color
Comes with Spigen case only (no charger / USB cable)

$40 shipped


WD MyCloud 4TB
4TB NAS
Product number wd8ctl0040hwt
Comes with power adapter

$30 shipped


Heatware
https://www.heatware.com/u/34601/to
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top