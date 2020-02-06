FS: OnePlus 7 Pro $400 FREE SHIPPING!!!

Hey everyone,

I have a excellent condition, gently used T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro. I bought and used it for a couple months until I was gifted with the Razer Phone 2. Now I have no need to keep the OnePlus 7 Pro around. My loss is your gain. Comes with Retail Box and all Accessories.

RETAILS for $679.99

$400 plus FREE SHIPPING to continental USA addresses ONLY.

Paypal or Cash App payments accepted.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/62616/to

yog said:
Is it unlocked for use on other carriers?
It's not unlocked at the moment. It's a T-Mobile branded version however it should work with AT&T (BAND 4/30) and other MVNOs tied to AT&T if unlocked. If you're interested in purchasing and want the device unlocked then I can see what I can do with T-Mobile.
 
