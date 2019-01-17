FS: OnePlus 6T unlocked, DDR3, HDDs

Listings are for the CPU only no cooler or box with the copper IHS already attached and ready to go.







Heatware under Cecil

(128gb / 8GB, will unlock after payment received) still has original factory screen protector installed on it (shows it's age but screen is clean/clear) and case. Phone is in excellent condition, only used by me since day of release. Only selling because I took over my girlfriend's 7 Pro.Have the box, charger, headphones, etc it came with.$250 shippedI'd like to sell them all to one person, $40 shippedI don't have a way to test them now, but last time they were used they all worked fine.1Tb blue 7200rpm drives in excellent condition 100% health.$55 shipped for bothIf anyone wants to send me their processor, I can delid and put a copper IHS with liquid metal on and ship back for around $60.Pics of the delids and relids of a Rockitcool copper IHS. Quicksilver was used for removal of the factory STIM solder, not sandpaper or razor. Super clean and used Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut liquid metal and a very thin layer of Permatex automotive gasket maker to attach the new copper IHS (the camera made the layer look thicker than it actually is).Used a Gigabyte Aorus Elite Z390 motherboard for testing. With a 280mm AIO and 1.35v limit to test for 4.9-5Ghz AVX with OCCT Linpack to make sure temps are in the 70s-80s.Please understand this board has an excellent VRM setup, and other boards with different VRMs and LLC controls may need different voltages, and may not be stable at what I get stable. If you have a Gigabyte Aorus Z390 you should expect similar results with similar settings.