FS: OnePlus 6T and 7 Pro unlocked, DDR3, HDDs

Listings are for the CPU only no cooler or box with the copper IHS already attached and ready to go.







Heatware under Cecil

(128GB / 8GB, will unlock after payment received) still has original factory screen protector installed on it (shows it's age but screen is clean/clear) and case. Phone is in excellent condition, only used by me since day of release.Have the box, and all accessories it came with.$250 shipped(256GB / 8GB, will unlock after payment received)Also in excellent condition. Has always had the factory included case on it, and a tempered glass screen protector which will be removed once it's sold because one of the corners doesn't have adhesive anymore. It hasn't bothered me so I've just been using it that way.Also have the box and all accessories for it.$450 shippedI'd like to sell them all to one person, $40 shippedI don't have a way to test them now, but last time they were used they all worked fine.1Tb blue 7200rpm drives in excellent condition 100% health.$55 shipped for bothIf anyone wants to send me their processor, I can delid and put a copper IHS with liquid metal on and ship back for around $60.Pics of the delids and relids of a Rockitcool copper IHS. Quicksilver was used for removal of the factory STIM solder, not sandpaper or razor. Super clean and used Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut liquid metal and a very thin layer of Permatex automotive gasket maker to attach the new copper IHS (the camera made the layer look thicker than it actually is).Used a Gigabyte Aorus Elite Z390 motherboard for testing. With a 280mm AIO and 1.35v limit to test for 4.9-5Ghz AVX with OCCT Linpack to make sure temps are in the 70s-80s.Please understand this board has an excellent VRM setup, and other boards with different VRMs and LLC controls may need different voltages, and may not be stable at what I get stable. If you have a Gigabyte Aorus Z390 you should expect similar results with similar settings.