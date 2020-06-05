FS: Oneplus 3T 64GB/6GB Graphite Unlocked - incl. Glass Screen Protector & Otterbox Case - $90 shipped/OBO

I am selling a Oneplus 3T that is in mint condition. Original owner and purchased directly from Oneplus. No scratches on the screen and very little wear&tear notice on the back.
I recently upgraded my daughters phone and is no longer needed.
I have loaded the latest custom firmware of PixelExperience (Android 10) as of today. https://forum.xda-developers.com/on...ice-development/rom-pixel-experience-t4054643
The original battery was not holding charge well compared to when the device was purchased new. For this reason, I have sent it to Oneplus to have the battery replaced back in December 2019. They replaced the battery and the USB FPC, so it is in like new condition internally as well.
Original box, charger, and cable is included.
$90 shipped/ OBO
I haven't sold stuff in a while but heat is: crispyb
