FS: OnCloud (running shoes/clothing/etc.) $160 website credit

blackbeasst
I'm with T4RD!
- Joined
- Oct 22, 2012
- Messages
- 2,557
https://www.on-running.com/en-us/products/cloud
some of the best shoes i've ever owned and have 4 pair. i had some the developed a squeak so i shot off a warranty claim for them. it was approved but they don't want the shoes back. so instead of buying yet another pair, i'm just going to keep them.
$125 takes it and its good for anything on their site.
