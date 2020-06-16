FS: olight Baton II Limited Purple Edition

If you know about Olight I need not explain what this is. Its a badass light. 1000 lumens not much bigger than an old school 35mm film container.

I opened the box just to check out how cool this was. It hasnt been used longer than the 2 mins it took to check it out. I have like 6 different Olights so I dont need this.

They only made, I think 10,000 of these, and they sold out in a couple of hours.

I will sell this for 80 shipped. They wont make this color again so theres a slight premium.

Heat: Tangoseal

These things are awesome.

20200615_160509.jpg 20200615_160515.jpg 20200615_160535.jpg
 
