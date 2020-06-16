FS: olight Baton II Limited Purple Edition

If you know about Olight I need not explain what this is. Its a badass light. 1000 lumens not much bigger than an old school 35mm film container.I opened the box just to check out how cool this was. It hasnt been used longer than the 2 mins it took to check it out. I have like 6 different Olights so I dont need this.They only made, I think 10,000 of these, and they sold out in a couple of hours.I will sell this for 80 shipped. They wont make this color again so theres a slight premium.Heat: TangosealThese things are awesome.