FS: Older PC Parts MBs/CPUs/Ram/VCs/Cases for Parts

All prices do not include shipping. Shipping to lower 48. Paypal and please make offers in a DM. Buy more to get more off each item.



Antec Minuet 350 Slimline Desktop Case for Parts



Case Type: Slimline Desktop

Color: Piano Black

M/B Type: MicroATX

Drive Bays: 3

External Bay: 1x 5.25", 1x 3.5"

Internal Bay: 1x 3.5"

Cooling System: 1x 80mm TriCool Fan

Side Windows: No

Front I/O Panel: 2x USB 3.0 Ports, 1x eSATA Port, 2x Audio Jacks

Power Supply: 350W Power Supply (does work. had computer booted to bios)

Dimensions (WxDxH): 12.75 x 16.80 x 3.80 inch / 32.4 x 42.7 x 9.7 cm

Weight: 12.6 lbs / 5.7 kg



This is perfect if you need parts for one you still own. If you are willing to pay shipping, I am willing to ship to the lower 48. If you are just interested in a part or two, please send me what you are looking for and an offer.



Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 LGA775 2.6GHz 800FSB Dual Core Processor - 12.00

Kingston DDR2 800 2x4G - 10.00

PNY 9400GT DDR2 1GB Video Card Low Profile (gm94w0gn2e1fp + 0te6ada) - 100.00



HP Envy Desktop 750-514 Desktop Case for Parts

Power Supply Works.

Intel i5-7400 LGA1151 3.0GHz - 30.00



12GB DDR4 2133 (8GB + 4GB) - 25.00



Intel Pentiun D 266GHz w/ Asus P5LD2 M/B that boots to bios and has ram in it. I think it had 3 or 4Gbs of ram. Consider the ram included in price for free. - 25.00



1 - These parts are together in a PC right now and boot to bios:

Intel M/B DB75EN Come with back plate only - 50.00

Intel i5-3350P CPU only - 40.00

2 x Kingston ValueRAM DDR3 Memory Module KVR16N11/4 (4GB) - 5.00 each

Asus EN210 Video Care - 20.00



2 - These parts are together in a PC right now and boot to bios:

Asus Z97-E/USB 3.1 M/B Come with back plate only - 50.00

Intel 4690K - 35.00

Kingston Kit of 2 KVR16N11S8K2/8 - 30.00

EVGA GT720 - 25.00



3 - These parts are together in a PC right now and boot to bios:

Intel DH55PJ M/B Come with back plate only - 20.00

Intel G6950 - 20.00

Kingston Kit of 2 KVR1333D3N9K2/4G - 10.00

PNY GT610 - 20.00



4 - These parts are together in a PC right now and boot to bios:

Asus B85M-G M/B Come with back plate only - 25.00

Intel i5-4690 - 30.00

2 x Kingston KHX1600C9D3B1/4G - 25.00

EVGA GT740 SC - 30.00



5 - These parts are together in a PC right now and boot to bios:

Asus Z97-P M/B Come with back plate only - 30.00

Intel i5-4690K - 35.00

2 x Kingston KTH9600CS/4G - 25.00

EVAG GT720 - 25.00



6 - These parts are together in a PC right now and boot to bios:

Asus H170-Pro M/B Come with back plate only - 25.00

Intel i5-6600 - 30.00

2 x Crucial CT4G4DFS8213 DDR4 2133GHz 4GB - 20.00

Asus GTX660 - 20.00