FS: Older PC Parts MBs/CPUs/Ram/VCs/Cases for Parts

fords8
Gawd
- Joined
- May 18, 2002
- Messages
- 519
All prices do not include shipping. Shipping to lower 48. Paypal and please make offers in a DM. Buy more to get more off each item.
Antec Minuet 350 Slimline Desktop Case for Parts
Case Type: Slimline Desktop
Color: Piano Black
M/B Type: MicroATX
Drive Bays: 3
External Bay: 1x 5.25", 1x 3.5"
Internal Bay: 1x 3.5"
Cooling System: 1x 80mm TriCool Fan
Side Windows: No
Front I/O Panel: 2x USB 3.0 Ports, 1x eSATA Port, 2x Audio Jacks
Power Supply: 350W Power Supply (does work. had computer booted to bios)
Dimensions (WxDxH): 12.75 x 16.80 x 3.80 inch / 32.4 x 42.7 x 9.7 cm
Weight: 12.6 lbs / 5.7 kg
This is perfect if you need parts for one you still own. If you are willing to pay shipping, I am willing to ship to the lower 48. If you are just interested in a part or two, please send me what you are looking for and an offer.
Intel Core 2 Duo E4700 LGA775 2.6GHz 800FSB Dual Core Processor - 12.00
Kingston DDR2 800 2x4G - 10.00
PNY 9400GT DDR2 1GB Video Card Low Profile (gm94w0gn2e1fp + 0te6ada) - 100.00
HP Envy Desktop 750-514 Desktop Case for Parts
Power Supply Works.
This is perfect if you need parts for one you still own. If you are willing to pay shipping, I am willing to ship to the lower 48. If you are just interested in a part or two, please send me what you are looking for and an offer.
Intel i5-7400 LGA1151 3.0GHz - 30.00
12GB DDR4 2133 (8GB + 4GB) - 25.00
Intel Pentiun D 266GHz w/ Asus P5LD2 M/B that boots to bios and has ram in it. I think it had 3 or 4Gbs of ram. Consider the ram included in price for free. - 25.00
1 - These parts are together in a PC right now and boot to bios:
Intel M/B DB75EN Come with back plate only - 50.00
Intel i5-3350P CPU only - 40.00
2 x Kingston ValueRAM DDR3 Memory Module KVR16N11/4 (4GB) - 5.00 each
Asus EN210 Video Care - 20.00
2 - These parts are together in a PC right now and boot to bios:
Asus Z97-E/USB 3.1 M/B Come with back plate only - 50.00
Intel 4690K - 35.00
Kingston Kit of 2 KVR16N11S8K2/8 - 30.00
EVGA GT720 - 25.00
3 - These parts are together in a PC right now and boot to bios:
Intel DH55PJ M/B Come with back plate only - 20.00
Intel G6950 - 20.00
Kingston Kit of 2 KVR1333D3N9K2/4G - 10.00
PNY GT610 - 20.00
4 - These parts are together in a PC right now and boot to bios:
Asus B85M-G M/B Come with back plate only - 25.00
Intel i5-4690 - 30.00
2 x Kingston KHX1600C9D3B1/4G - 25.00
EVGA GT740 SC - 30.00
5 - These parts are together in a PC right now and boot to bios:
Asus Z97-P M/B Come with back plate only - 30.00
Intel i5-4690K - 35.00
2 x Kingston KTH9600CS/4G - 25.00
EVAG GT720 - 25.00
6 - These parts are together in a PC right now and boot to bios:
Asus H170-Pro M/B Come with back plate only - 25.00
Intel i5-6600 - 30.00
2 x Crucial CT4G4DFS8213 DDR4 2133GHz 4GB - 20.00
Asus GTX660 - 20.00
