FS Older Laptop

For sale is an

HP PRO Book 450G5
Intel Core I5 7200 CPU at 2.5GHZ-2.7GHZ 2 cores
8GB RAM
500GB SSD I can put a 1TB SSD in if you want lmk
Windows 10 fresh install!
wireless Internet

Comes with laptop, charger

Battery Holds Charge
wireless and sound and everything works

Any questions LMK

$200 shipped? obo

I don't have a box for it so will have to buy one

any questions or need pictures lmk

had hot chocolate spilled on it years ago works fine sometimes a key sticks just unstick it

this was my laptop for work as a mechanic in shop
 

