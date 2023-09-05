FS Older Laptop

For sale is an
HP PRO Book 450G5
Intel Core I5 7200 CPU at 2.5GHZ-2.7GHZ 2 cores
8GB RAM
500GB SSD I can put a 1TB SSD in if you want lmk
Windows 10 fresh install!
wireless Internet
Comes with laptop, charger
Battery Holds Charge
wireless and sound and everything works
Any questions LMK
$200 shipped? obo
I don't have a box for it so will have to buy one
any questions or need pictures lmk
had hot chocolate spilled on it years ago works fine sometimes a key sticks just unstick it
this was my laptop for work as a mechanic in shop
HP PRO Book 450G5
Intel Core I5 7200 CPU at 2.5GHZ-2.7GHZ 2 cores
8GB RAM
500GB SSD I can put a 1TB SSD in if you want lmk
Windows 10 fresh install!
wireless Internet
Comes with laptop, charger
Battery Holds Charge
wireless and sound and everything works
Any questions LMK
$200 shipped? obo
I don't have a box for it so will have to buy one
any questions or need pictures lmk
had hot chocolate spilled on it years ago works fine sometimes a key sticks just unstick it
this was my laptop for work as a mechanic in shop