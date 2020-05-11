FS: Old PCIe Video Cards and Phenom II X3

Hello, everyone. I am selling off my backlog of PC hardware. Let me know if anything piques your interest. Prices are for the item shipped.



* 1GB EVGA Geforce GTX 650 - Has two dual-link DVI and one mini-HDMI port. Was a reliable card in my home theater PC for years, and never overclocked. $25 shipped.

* 2GB Radeon FirePro V8800 - Basically the workstation version of a Radeon 5870, with 2GB RAM and four DisplayPorts. $30 and it's yours. Note that it is large and does not run cool.

* 2GB Radeon 7670. Works. Has a VGA, HDMI, and dual-link DVI connector. The DVI connector shows intermittent green pixel corruption at resolutions above 1200p, but the card works and is stable. Yours for $20 shipped.

* Phenom II X3 B73 - The business-class version of a Phenom II X3 720. 2.8 GHz, never overclocked, works without complaint. Comes in a plastic clamshell with no cooler. Yours for $20 shipped.



Note that due to the pandemic I am minimizing excursions, but will ship these items out this week with tracking numbers via USPS. I accept PayPal and Google Wallet. Thanks for reading!