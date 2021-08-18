FS: Old PC Games (you probably need a VM) and some other random items for sale

compcons said: <rant on



Offer up prices below $600 all seem to be from people who, for some reason, can't transact within OfferUp and want to do the deal via their fucking TikTok accounts or some such nonsense. Oh, and they definitely have to ship and can't meet up even though they are local. Sounds totally legit.



rant off> Click to expand...

OfferUp suks, bigtime.... been there done that, neva, eva again....I tried to buy some stuff there a few times, and both times the packages arrived with massive amounts of postage due (which was way more than it quoted on the site, and in 1 case more than the item itself cost), and WAY more than it should have cost to send it). I refused the deliveries btw...After several attempts to resolve the issue and/or find out how this happened, I gave up and sent several complaints to the BBB, CPB, and my local AG's office...As for the tikertokermuthafookers.... IMHO, anyone who attempts to buy/sell ANYTHING on there either has no brain or has more money than they know what to do with and don't mind losing it to scammers.....-rant off