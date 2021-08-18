FS: Old PC Games (you probably need a VM) and some other random items for sale

Old games gotta go.

PC Games - $1 plus actual shipping for All the gmaes.
Jedi Knight 2 - box is missing upc.
Daggerfall CompUSA special edition no box with strategy guide
Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition
Return to Castle Wolfenstein
Arthur's Quest Battle for the Kingdom
Madden 2002
Mechwarrior Black Knight Expansion (needs MW 4 Vengence)
X-Com UFO Defense Classic Series (its a rebox of the original I think)

All boxes in okay to rough shape. These are NOT collector quality but some are decent. The key here is to cover shipping and the general packing and time to drop off. Local folks win with a meetup potentially.
 
Bump for you. Saw this a lot when I was trying to trade my RX 6800 ($549 MSRP) for a RTX 3060 Ti ($399 MSRP) where folks (no one here) were asking me to "add cash" to my RX 6800's MSRP price to meet their scalper pricing on a 3060 Ti trade. :ROFLMAO:
 
Up. Debating on local sale if I can't find an interesting trade.

For now, I would like to trade this. Brand new in shrink wrap still.
 
I have a 2060, 2070 and a 2080ti I would consider trading plus money from my end if you are interested . The 2060 and 2080ti are evgas and the 2070 is a asus purchased from frgmstr himself.
 
Someone must want a 2070.

<rant on

Offer up prices below $600 all seem to be from people who, for some reason, can't transact within OfferUp and want to do the deal via their fucking TikTok accounts or some such nonsense. Oh, and they definitely have to ship and can't meet up even though they are local. Sounds totally legit.

rant off>
 
BUMP with a slightly lower price for the 2070. I also listed it elsewhere in the hopes of it finding a good home and not having to ship it.
 
Shit, I need a new card, just can't swing it. Found out my 15 y/o is diabetic so all extra funds are going towards his supplies until his insurance kicks in.
 
Math says I shouldn't trade for a 3090. Thanks for the offers though.

Lowered price on 2070. I will get to someone's buy price eventually.
 
Stumbled across a W530 I had forgotten about. Not sure on pricing yet so feel free to make an offer.
 
Omg that case! It’s a dragon, but it’s 90 tons… I mean it’s a dragon and has 5 5.25! And it’s not the huge server one with 6
 
That biostar board calls out to me, if only I didn't have to deal with customs... free bump for the cause.
 
Where are you located in chicago? I might be interested in the ultra case and boards if your close.
 
I am out in the suburbs but I have a pretty flexible schedule and can probably meet you someplace convenient. I will send a PM to discuss.

Randall- The Ultra case is definitely made from aluminum so it's not heavy at all.
 
OfferUp suks, bigtime.... been there done that, neva, eva again....

I tried to buy some stuff there a few times, and both times the packages arrived with massive amounts of postage due (which was way more than it quoted on the site, and in 1 case more than the item itself cost), and WAY more than it should have cost to send it). I refused the deliveries btw...

After several attempts to resolve the issue and/or find out how this happened, I gave up and sent several complaints to the BBB, CPB, and my local AG's office...

As for the tikertokermuthafookers.... IMHO, anyone who attempts to buy/sell ANYTHING on there either has no brain or has more money than they know what to do with and don't mind losing it to scammers.....

-rant off :D
 
3070 now for sale after finding a 3080ti at MC. Not sure where to price it so it is best offer.
 
I have a gigabyte 3080 gaming oc waterforce that I might be interested in trading.

It is unopened.

I am in downtown Milwaukee so we can prob make a local trade work.
 
