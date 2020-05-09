FS: ODroid C1+, 1055T and Mobo, X58 System, NVME SSD, 1060 6gb

Jelly
Gawd
Most of this stuff came from fellow [H] members, PayPal is preferred. G&S only unless I've traded with you before or you have good Heatware, then F&F is fine. Shipping will be as fast as I can get to it, got a lot going on and the closest PO is 20 miles away haha. I'm open to offers, and easy to deal with.
So now, to the Stuff:
Video Cards:
All Gone.
Motherboards/CPU Combos:
Gigabyte GA-890FXA-UD5 Rev 2.1 and AMD Phenom II X6 1055T (HDT55TFBK6DGR) 75$ Shipped
Have the IO Panel as well.
Might need a CMOS Battery
Only issue is one of the retention tabs on the first PCI-E slot is broke off. Didn't effect usage for me personally.
One Fan header is missing the guiding tab.
X58 PARTOUT:
X58 ASUS Rampage III Extreme Motherboard- 100$ Shipped
Bundled with Intel Xeon 5687 4c/8t 3.6ghz overclocked to 4.4ghz stable.
Corsair H60 AIO Cooler - 50$ Shipped
24gb Corsair Dominator DDR3 Tripple Channel CMP12GX3M3A1600C9 (2 12gb matched kits) 200$ Shipped
Corsair Spec 01 Mid Tower 50$ Local Pickup Only.
White ASUS 1060 GTX Dual Fan 6gb - 100$ Shipped
CoolerMaster Mpx-5001 500w power supply 80+ 60$ Shipped
2x Western Digital Black 1tb Hard drives 25$ Each Shipped
Random:
ODROID C1+ and a poorly printed cooling case/arctic f12 120mm fan - 30$ Shipped
Was going to use as a minecraft server for the kids but went with a SFF system instead.
WD SN520 512mb NVME Drive: 55$ Shipped.
Pulled from an Acer Nitro 5 laptop. In good shape, just upgraded size.
Crystal Disk Info:
Hynix 8gb (2x4gb) PC3L-12800S SO-DIMM: 35$ shipped
Pull from wifeys laptop, in good shape, just upgraded memory.
Hynix 4gb (1x4gb) PC3-10600S SO-DIMM 10$ Shipped
S3 Cardex Trio64v2/DX 1mb VGA PCI Video Card: 10$ Shipped
Don't know if this works or not, as is.
Rpi Model B: 15$ Shipped.
This is the OG model, full size sd card slot, has some hot glue still stuck to it in various places, but works.
Various older RAM Lot: 15$ shipped.
Pic:
> Samsung 2x1gb pc2-6400U
> 512mb low profile PC3200U
> 1GB PC133 SDRAM (OLLLLLLD)
> Buffalo PC2700U 256MB
> SanMax Tech 2gb PC2-5300U
32gb kingston m2 sata ssd 2242 30$----->20$ Shipped
Came out of the I3 C720
Dell Optiplex USFF 780 - 65$---->50$ Shipped
Badass little wofldale USFF. Heavy though.
4gb 2x2gb RAM
E8400
120gb ADATA SSD
DVD+/-RW
No OS
Needs a CMOS battery.
Local Pickup/Meetup: 72662 or PM me if you're along my travels i'll deliver.
5x HP Compaq Pro 6305 SFF Systems 45$----->20$ Each
All have at least the following:
All upgraded to win10 using the computers COA sticker (win 7)
4GB Ram
80gb HDD
CD-ROM Drive
Amd A4-5300B
Random half height Dual Nic Card
One is missing the drive sled so it's Duct Taped in place haha.
5x ELO ET1515L-8CWC-1-RMTZ-G Touchscreen Monitors. 40$ Shipped. (they are heavy) 20$ local pickup/meetup.
Pulled from copier Fiery Units. Used in high traffic situations, highly reliable. A lot of POS systems use these from what i've researched.
These have serial/usb touchscreens, AC/DC input options, VGA Input only sadly.
No Stand included, VESA mounting compatible (75x75mm)
Will come with power cord splitter and associated power cable.
Willing to trade for/WTB:
32gb (2x16gb) 2666 DDR4 SODIMM Dual Channel Kit
PENDING/SOLD:
I3 Acer C720 Chromebook - Sold
MSI 1070TI 8GB Duke - Sold
Hp Laptop: 15-r018dx - Sold
Gigabyte RX460 Windforce 4gb - Sold
Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000MHz C15 LED - Sold
