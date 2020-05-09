FS: ODroid C1+, 1055T and Mobo, X58 System, NVME SSD, 1060 6gb

Most of this stuff came from fellow [H] members, PayPal is preferred. G&S only unless I've traded with you before or you have good Heatware, then F&F is fine. Shipping will be as fast as I can get to it, got a lot going on and the closest PO is 20 miles away haha. I'm open to offers, and easy to deal with.
So now, to the Stuff:
http://imgur.com/a/NgyDOeE

Video Cards:
All Gone.

Motherboards/CPU Combos:

Gigabyte GA-890FXA-UD5 Rev 2.1 and AMD Phenom II X6 1055T (HDT55TFBK6DGR) 75$ Shipped
Have the IO Panel as well.
Might need a CMOS Battery
Only issue is one of the retention tabs on the first PCI-E slot is broke off. Didn't effect usage for me personally.
One Fan header is missing the guiding tab.

X58 PARTOUT:

X58 ASUS Rampage III Extreme Motherboard- 100$ Shipped
Bundled with Intel Xeon 5687 4c/8t 3.6ghz overclocked to 4.4ghz stable.
Corsair H60 AIO Cooler - 50$ Shipped
24gb Corsair Dominator DDR3 Tripple Channel CMP12GX3M3A1600C9 (2 12gb matched kits) 200$ Shipped
Corsair Spec 01 Mid Tower 50$ Local Pickup Only.
White ASUS 1060 GTX Dual Fan 6gb - 100$ Shipped
CoolerMaster Mpx-5001 500w power supply 80+ 60$ Shipped
2x Western Digital Black 1tb Hard drives 25$ Each Shipped

[/Quote]

Random:
ODROID C1+ and a poorly printed cooling case/arctic f12 120mm fan - 30$ Shipped
Was going to use as a minecraft server for the kids but went with a SFF system instead.

WD SN520 512mb NVME Drive: 55$ Shipped.
Pulled from an Acer Nitro 5 laptop. In good shape, just upgraded size.
Crystal Disk Info:
http://imgur.com/a/L6IS5AI

Hynix 8gb (2x4gb) PC3L-12800S SO-DIMM: 35$ shipped
Pull from wifeys laptop, in good shape, just upgraded memory.

Hynix 4gb (1x4gb) PC3-10600S SO-DIMM 10$ Shipped

S3 Cardex Trio64v2/DX 1mb VGA PCI Video Card: 10$ Shipped
Don't know if this works or not, as is.

Rpi Model B: 15$ Shipped.
This is the OG model, full size sd card slot, has some hot glue still stuck to it in various places, but works.

Various older RAM Lot: 15$ shipped.
Pic:
http://imgur.com/SoReYhd
> Kingston 2x1gb pc2-5300U
> Samsung 2x1gb pc2-6400U
> 512mb low profile PC3200U
> 1GB PC133 SDRAM (OLLLLLLD)
> Buffalo PC2700U 256MB
> SanMax Tech 2gb PC2-5300U

32gb kingston m2 sata ssd 2242 30$----->20$ Shipped
Came out of the I3 C720

Dell Optiplex USFF 780 - 65$---->50$ Shipped
Badass little wofldale USFF. Heavy though.
4gb 2x2gb RAM
E8400
120gb ADATA SSD
DVD+/-RW
No OS
Needs a CMOS battery.

Local Pickup/Meetup: 72662 or PM me if you're along my travels i'll deliver.
5x HP Compaq Pro 6305 SFF Systems 45$----->20$ Each
All have at least the following:
All upgraded to win10 using the computers COA sticker (win 7)
4GB Ram
80gb HDD
CD-ROM Drive
Amd A4-5300B
Random half height Dual Nic Card
One is missing the drive sled so it's Duct Taped in place haha.

5x ELO ET1515L-8CWC-1-RMTZ-G Touchscreen Monitors. 40$ Shipped. (they are heavy) 20$ local pickup/meetup.
Pulled from copier Fiery Units. Used in high traffic situations, highly reliable. A lot of POS systems use these from what i've researched.
These have serial/usb touchscreens, AC/DC input options, VGA Input only sadly.
No Stand included, VESA mounting compatible (75x75mm)
Will come with power cord splitter and associated power cable.

Willing to trade for/WTB:
32gb (2x16gb) 2666 DDR4 SODIMM Dual Channel Kit


PENDING/SOLD:
I3 Acer C720 Chromebook - Sold
MSI 1070TI 8GB Duke - Sold
Hp Laptop: 15-r018dx - Sold
Gigabyte RX460 Windforce 4gb - Sold
Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000MHz C15 LED - Sold
 
With the sale prices lately you can just about spec a brand new R5 3600 build for that.
 
Stock issues are mostly why i'm looking for something used, I want a tried and tested combo, and lower my power usage from the X58 system I'm running now.
Bump :)
 
Bump, found almost everything i needed.
 
Rando bump.

added some ddr4, the x58 system and pics in the album
and some DDR3L sodimms
 
Bump, looking for some laptop ram for my boys Acer Nitro 5. Make me some offers as well guys.
 
the_servicer said:
Is the upgrade removable and would it drop the price of the Chromebook at all?
Click to expand...
It is removable, but I'd rather not at this time. It's 14$ to ship as it is, so there isn't much room to lower the price much more imo. I appreciate the interest either way!
 
Added a NVME SSD. Lowered X58 System. Stuff?

Considering Parting the X58 out.
 
X58 Parting out, Prices are based on Ebay, obviously make me an offer if you feel they are unfair. Worst I can do is say no/counter offer.
Bump!
 
