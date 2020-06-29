FS: Oculus Rift S and Oculus Rift Touch

S

slightlyhuman

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2003
Messages
1,171
Selling two VR units in great condition with zero issues. GF and I got our use out of them which wasn't very much :)

Oculus Rift S - less than 6 months old, comes with everything including box.

$450 shipped


Oculus Rift Touch - less than a year old, comes with everything including box. ALSO includes a THIRD sensor and 2 silicone controller skins.

$300 shipped

I'll sell both for $700 shipped

I don't trade or buy/sell much these days but plenty of heatware under dperry03
https://www.heatware.com/u/12505/to



IMG_20200714_170524.jpg
IMG_20200714_170732.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top