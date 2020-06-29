FS: Oculus Rift S($420) and Oculus Rift Touch w/ 3 sensors($300) - $675 for both

Selling two VR units in great condition with zero issues. GF and I got our use out of them which wasn't very much :)

Oculus Rift S - less than 6 months old, comes with box.

$420 shipped


Oculus Rift Touch - less than a year old, comes with everything including box. ALSO includes a THIRD sensor and 2 silicone controller skins.

$300 shipped

I'll sell both for $675 shipped

I don't trade or buy/sell much these days but plenty of heatware under dperry03
https://www.heatware.com/u/12505/to



I guess my question really is are you adding anything extra with the rift s that doesn’t come included in the box? Like any additional accessories?
 
