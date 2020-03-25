FS: Oculus Rift +, Antec HCP 1300 Platinum (prices lowered)

Soldier101

Antec HCP-1300 Platinum 1300W PSU $125 Shipped (price lowered by $50)
Oculus Rift + (used once, put back in box) and extra sensor $350.00 Shipped ($320.00 shipped if you dont want the extra sensor)


These are the prices I would like to get for them. If you have a reasonable offer I will not turn it down. Right now they are taking up space in my closet.

Pricing updated 4-8-2020
 
Last edited:
Retsam

I am curious why do you have so many? And I am assuming they are all used? Mining I would bet? So heavy usage?

I am interested in a gtx 1060 or two. PM me if you feel like making a deal on one at some point.

Do you have heatware?
 
Soldier101

Not sure what heatware is. I originally bought 6 RX 580's and built a ethereum miner. It was very profitable but I was behind the curve so I had trouble sourcing parts for more miners. These cards came in during he crash. They made it into a rig for testing and that is where it stopped as it was the earnings had dropped off so bad that it wasn't worth getting them into the rotation. Sold the RX 580 rig as a single piece and never did anything with these.
 
Retsam

Heatware is for feedback ratings for selling stuff online. If you have none, plan on shipping first to established traders.
 
Soldier101

Thanks Retsam. One 1060 in the mail. 3 (4 if someone wants the one out of my rig). and all six RX 480s.

On the 480s im open to someone making an offer if they feel it is too expensive. Just PM me.
 
tec805

I'll take one 1060. If it works out I might take another if still available.
 
Soldier101

Tec805

I will keep you updated. I have a person that reached out just before that is interested in possibly taking all remaining ones. Will PM if that falls through.
 
tec805

Super clean, shipped it faster than needed, you paid too much for shipping. I didn't look up information about the card, it's huge, bigger than expected. I'll test it in a day or two when parts arrive for a new build. Thanks.
 
Soldier101

All 6 480's have been sold.
All 6 1060 GTX's have been sold
Original post updated with Intel NUC and removed other items
 
Soldier101

Added an Oculus Rift that I used once to the original post. I have always been sensitive to motion sickness so I didnt jive well with the VR world. Very cool stuff though in general. Used it once and had to put it down after a few moments so it just wasnt for me.
 
Soldier101

modi123 said:
Just the regular Rift, right? Not a 'S', Quest, or Go?
Yeah. According to my amazon history it is the Oculus Rift +...but it doesnt have an "S", "quest" or "go" namesake. I bought it in 2018 and just never used it.

The Box says Oculus from Facebook
 
Thanks.. doing a bit of thinking on this tonight. Pretty sure my specs will run VR, but balancing that and being furloughed budgeting. Will get back to you.
 
Since some folks interested in the Rift may ask, does it include the Oculus Touch controllers, or is it just the HMD and 3 sensors?
 
Circling on the Rift. Checking out the newer Rift S at the moment since it's a little bit more.
 
