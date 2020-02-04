FS: Oculus Quest+Touch, Kaby Lake G3930, 32G SO-DIMMs, i3-8100

prices are shipped. discounts for local pickup in socal. paypal fees are not included. feel free to shoot me offers

Oculus Quest - Used once. ran the setup, tutorials, etc. for about an hour, then put back in box - like new $440

Oculus Touch - this one has a lot of use on it. works great, but has some scuffs etc. Incl 2 sensors and 2 touch controllers. Selling cheap just to get it out of my closet! - 150$

pics coming of both headsets soon

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 - silver/white - 90$

i3-8100 - 90$

- OSMI itx case - black, V2, brand new 70$ shipped or 50$ local pickup (socal)
i've also got a white shell for a V1, i -think- would fit
http://imgur.com/a/rWtxxho

Intel Celeron G3930 Kaby Lake - bought this just to test if my other kabylake CPU was causing BSODs - barely used. 40$ - box and cooler included if you want it.

32G (16G x 2) Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 2666 MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM set - very light use. note: amazon reviews say these will only hit advertised 2666 w/XMP profile, otherwise 2400 - 100$

32G (16G x 2) Crucial 2133 DDR4 SO-DIMM set- 90$

willing to trade for 16G (8Gx2) SO-DIMM too if you want to upgrade

edit: removed sold items, added new items, added pics
 
Last edited:
where were you the past month! I woulda bought both those ram sets.

bump
 
