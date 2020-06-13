FS: Octopath Traveler NS

T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
647
I already sold the G502 you'll see in the pic, but the rest is still available. One of the G700s has clearly been used more than the other, and is priced less - I captured the weardown pic for the more used one.

G700s comes with receiver & charging cable.

Worn G700s - $40 shipped SOLD
Other G700s - $50 shipped SOLD
Octopath Traveler NS (GS case, no original) - $32 shipped

132-0-0 Heatware

http://imgur.com/a/zTcum4w
 
Last edited:
T

Tweak155

Gawd
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
647
wra18th said:
I have 2 of them. Too bad the battery dies quick, though. And that's why I have 2 of them. One charging while I use the other one.
Click to expand...
This is also why I had 2. Recently got the G604 and no longer have that challenge :)

Both are now sold, bump and thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top