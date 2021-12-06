FS:**OBO**Thinkpad P1, Lenovo Thinkpad E14/T480/490 i7/16/256; Yoga 380 i7/16/256; iPhone Xr 64gb

blackbeasst
Only accepting fee free payments for PayPal and other fee free methods.
**No trades**
-Lenovo Thinkpad P1 gen3
April 2025 warranty with Premier Support
i9-10885H 2.4
64gb ram
1TB ssd
1920x1080
Nvidia Quadra T2000
Battery shows 76,070mwh out of a designed 80,400
$900 shipped (we’ll discuss payment type via PM as I’m sure most don’t wanna drop that much fee free).
———————————————————-
-MS Surface Pro 7 Sold for asking
Great shape with nary a scratch on it
i7-1065G7 1.3ghz
16gb ram
512gb ssd
UAG case
Surface keyboard and pen
$450 shipped to 50 states
—————————————————-
-Thinkpad E14 Gen 2
Warranty till May 2024
Great shape in and out
Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0
16gb
512gb ssd
1920x1080
Charger
$325 shipped
—————————————————-
-T490
Pulled from working corporate environment
Great shape all around
Great battery
i7-8565 1.8
16gb
256gb ssd
1920x1080
Charger
$200 shipped to 50 states
————————————————————
-T480
Typical wear but nothing major. KB and screen in great shape.
i7-8550U 1.8ghz
16GB RAM
256gb SSD
1920x1080 max res
Charger
$200 shipped to 50 states
—————————————————-
-Yoga x380
Has typical wear with Just a few scratches on the shell. KB and screen are in great shape.
i7-8550U 1.80ghz
16GB RAM
256gb SSD
Touchscreen (1920x1080) with pen
Charger
$200 shipped to 50 states
——————————————————-
iPhone XR 64gb (I have about 3 of these)
Unlocked
Black
Battery Health 93% or better
Has typical wear on screen and case but no cracks or major scratches
$140 shipped to 50 states
———————————————————
