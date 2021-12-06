FS:**OBO**Surface Pro 7; Lenovo Thinkpad T480/490 i7/16/256; Yoga 380 i7/16/256; iPhone Xr 64gb

Only accepting fee free payments for PayPal.



**No trades**



-MS Surface Pro 7

Great shape with nary a scratch on it

i7-1065G7 1.3ghz

16gb ram

512gb ssd

UAG case

Surface keyboard and pen



$550 shipped to 50 states



—————————————————-



-T490

Pulled from working corporate environment

Great shape all around

Great battery



i7-8565 1.8

16gb

256gb ssd

1920x1080

Charger



$225 shipped to 50 states



————————————————————



-T480

Typical wear but nothing major. KB and screen in great shape.



i7-8550U 1.8ghz

16GB RAM

256gb SSD

1920x1080 max res

Charger



$225 shipped to 50 states

—————————————————-

-Yoga x380

Has typical wear with Just a few scratches on the shell. KB and screen are in great shape.



i7-8550U 1.80ghz

16GB RAM

256gb SSD

Touchscreen (1920x1080) with pen

Charger



$200 shipped to 50 states

——————————————————-



iPhone XR 64gb (I have about 3 of these)

Unlocked

Black

Battery Health 93% or better

Has typical wear on screen and case but no cracks or major scratches



$140 shipped to 50 states

———————————————————