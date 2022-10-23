FS: OBO Sunnto Core Alpha Stealth tactical watch, Asus Hyper M.2 X16 Gen 4, Ring Bridge, MiG Switch Cart, Jedi Survivor XSX, Steam Games, OG Xbox HDMI

Everything is OBO, shoot some offers my way!





Suunto Core Alpha Stealth Tactical Watch. Used this many years ago when I used to hike. Has a compass, barometer with storm trend and alarm, altimeter with temperature and of course it tells the time. Has a red backlight, really useful if you're a night vision user when hunting. It does have some scratches on the back and bezel and one small one on the face of the watch. The scratch can barely be felt by a fingernail and definitely doesn't get in the way of any functions. A new CR2032 battery was just installed, and they are super easy to replace. Band is a green rubber type.





MiG Switch v1 cart only. This cart is only half of what you need to run your switch games from a micro-sd card that would be inserted. The other half that you'd need to buy is the MiG Flash USB dumper, which allows you to copy the files from a cart to this cart. You don't need the dumper if you already have a jailbroken switch.



You also don't need a jailbroken switch if you have both this cart and dumper, see here:



The version 1 of this cart requires you to briefly eject and then insert the cart to switch games, the newer ones have a button on top. Buy this one to save a few bucks.







MiG Switch v1 cart only - $40 shipped







Ring Bridge - I have 2 of these, both came with some solar pathlights I bought and are unused. Already have one and don't need them:



Jedi Survivor Xbox Series X physical disc - $15 shipped.

Steam Games, make offers if these prices are more than legit sites (Steam, gog, gmg,etc.) PP F&F on these:



High on Life - $15

Sifu - $12

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $15

Life is Strange: True Colors - $30

Two Point Campus - $15

Gotham Knights - $10





Retrotech Super Nintendo "900 in 1" Cart with 4GB Micro-SD card and software.

This red cart will allow you to play most SNES games, except for games that require a special chip. This includes, SuperFX chips, audio chips, etc. Games not compatible include, Star Fox, Stunt Race FX, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World 2 Yoshi's Island, Pilotwings. If the cartridge has the two extra connectors on the left and right sides, chances are it won't run that ROM. See the below link to Wikipedia that lists SNES games that have special chips:

Retrotech Red SNES "900-in-1" cart - $40 shipped.



Pound Original Xbox HDMI Adapter - I've decided to use my component cable along with a Retrotink, so no longer needed. These are $40 at Amazon, save a few bucks and buy mine:

POUND OG Xbox HDMI adapter and cable - $22 shipped

Ring Bridge - $22 shipped.