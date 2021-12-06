FS:**OBO** MS Surface Pro 7+; Lenovo Thinkpad T480/490 i7/16/256; Yoga 380 i7/16/256; iPhone Xr 64gb

Only accepting fee free payments for PayPal and other fee free methods.



**No trades**



-Surface Pro 7+ wifi/lte

i5-1135G7 2.4

16gb ram

256 gb ssd

Magnetic keyboard

Warranty till 3/10/24

Great shape with nary a scratch on it.



$475 shipped



-Microsoft Surface Pro 8 **Super mint condition**

i7-1185G7 3.0

Windows 10

16gb

256gb ssd

UAG case

Surface keyboard and pen

2880x1920 max res

Warranty till 1/24/25

Battery cycle of 1

52,170mwh out of a designed 50,230mwh



$650 shipped Sold for OBO



-Dell Precision 7740

i9-9880H 2.3

64gb ram

x2 512gb SSD

Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000

1920x1080 max res

Battery shows 60,500mwh out of 97,003

**left trackpad mouse button seems a little wonky, but still works. Doesn’t have as much give to it.



$550 shipped as this is a BEASST of a laptop - Sold for OBO

- Lenovo Thinkpad P1 gen3

April 2025 warranty with Premier Support

i9-10885H 2.4

64gb ram

1TB ssd

1920x1080

Nvidia Quadra T2000

Battery shows 76,070mwh out of a designed 80,400



$850 shipped (we’ll discuss payment type via PM as I’m sure most don’t wanna drop that much fee free) Sold for OBO



-MS Surface Pro 7

Great shape with nary a scratch on it

i7-1065G7 1.3ghz

16gb ram

512gb ssd

UAG case

Surface keyboard and pen



$450 shipped to 50 states Sold for asking



-Thinkpad E14 Gen 2

Warranty till May 2024

Great shape in and out

Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0

16gb

512gb ssd

1920x1080

Charger



$300 shipped- Sold for asking



-T490

Pulled from working corporate environment

Great shape all around

Great battery



i7-8565 1.8

16gb

256gb ssd

1920x1080

Charger



$200 shipped to 50 states



-T480

Typical wear but nothing major. KB and screen in great shape.



i7-8550U 1.8ghz

16GB RAM

256gb SSD

1920x1080 max res

Charger



$200 shipped to 50 states



-Yoga x380

Has typical wear with Just a few scratches on the shell. KB and screen are in great shape.



i7-8550U 1.80ghz

16GB RAM

256gb SSD

Touchscreen (1920x1080) with pen

Charger



$200 shipped to 50 states



iPhone XR 64gb (I have about 3 of these)

Unlocked

Black

Battery Health 93% or better

Has typical wear on screen and case but no cracks or major scratches



$140 shipped to 50 states

