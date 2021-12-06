FS:**OBO** MS Surface Book 3 15" w/RTX3000; Thinkpad X1 Yoga; MS Surface Pro 7+; Lenovo Thinkpad T480 i7/16/256; Yoga 380 i7/16/256; iPhone Xr 64gb

Only accepting fee free payments for PayPal and other fee free methods.



-Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" **Super Minty**

i7-1065G7 1.3

32gb ram

1TB ssd (2x 500gb partitions)

Attachable MS keyboard standard on these models

Nvidia RTX 3000

Touch screen with max res 3240x2160

Battery1 22,250mwh out of 22,300 and Battery 2 is 59,790 out of 59,700 with a cycle count of 10

Warranty through 8/24



$800 shipped



-Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 14”

i7 vPro 10610U 1.8

16gb ram

512gb ssd

Convertible

Touch screen with max res 2560x1440

Stylus pen

Battery 45,650mwh out of 51,010

Warranty through 11/22/24



$400 shipped



-Surface Pro 7+ wifi/lte

i5-1135G7 2.4

16gb ram

256 gb ssd

Magnetic keyboard

Warranty till 3/10/24

Great shape with nary a scratch on it.



$425 shipped



-Microsoft Surface Pro 8 **Super mint condition**

i7-1185G7 3.0

Windows 10

16gb

256gb ssd

UAG case

Surface keyboard and pen

2880x1920 max res

Warranty till 1/24/25

Battery cycle of 1

52,170mwh out of a designed 50,230mwh



$650 shipped



-Dell Precision 7740

i9-9880H 2.3

64gb ram

x2 512gb SSD

Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000

1920x1080 max res

Battery shows 60,500mwh out of 97,003

**left trackpad mouse button seems a little wonky, but still works. Doesn’t have as much give to it.



$550 shipped as this is a BEASST of a laptop

- Lenovo Thinkpad P1 gen3

April 2025 warranty with Premier Support

i9-10885H 2.4

64gb ram

1TB ssd

1920x1080

Nvidia Quadra T2000

Battery shows 76,070mwh out of a designed 80,400



$850 shipped (we'll discuss payment type via PM as I'm sure most don't wanna drop that much fee free)



-MS Surface Pro 7

Great shape with nary a scratch on it

i7-1065G7 1.3ghz

16gb ram

512gb ssd

UAG case

Surface keyboard and pen



$450 shipped to 50 states



-Thinkpad E14 Gen 2

Warranty till May 2024

Great shape in and out

Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0

16gb

512gb ssd

1920x1080

Charger



$300 shipped



-T490

Pulled from working corporate environment

Great shape all around

Great battery



i7-8565 1.8

16gb

256gb ssd

1920x1080

Charger



$200 shipped to 50 states



-T480

Typical wear but nothing major. KB and screen in great shape.



i7-8550U 1.8ghz

16GB RAM

256gb SSD

1920x1080 max res

Charger



$200 shipped to 50 states



-Yoga x380

Has typical wear with Just a few scratches on the shell. KB and screen are in great shape.



i7-8550U 1.80ghz

16GB RAM

256gb SSD

Touchscreen (1920x1080) with pen

Charger



$200 shipped to 50 states



iPhone XR 64gb (I have about 3 of these)

Unlocked

Black

Battery Health 93% or better

Has typical wear on screen and case but no cracks or major scratches



$140 shipped to 50 states

