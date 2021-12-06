FS:**OBO** MS Surface Book 3 15" w/RTX3000; Thinkpad X1 Yoga; MS Surface Pro 7+; Lenovo Thinkpad T480 i7/16/256; Yoga 380 i7/16/256; iPhone Xr 64gb

B

blackbeasst

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 22, 2012
Messages
3,348
Only accepting fee free payments for PayPal and other fee free methods.

**No trades**

-Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" **Super Minty**
i7-1065G7 1.3
32gb ram
1TB ssd (2x 500gb partitions)
Attachable MS keyboard standard on these models
Nvidia RTX 3000
Touch screen with max res 3240x2160
Battery1 22,250mwh out of 22,300 and Battery 2 is 59,790 out of 59,700 with a cycle count of 10
Warranty through 8/24

$800 shipped

———————————————

-Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 14”
i7 vPro 10610U 1.8
16gb ram
512gb ssd
Convertible
Touch screen with max res 2560x1440
Stylus pen
Battery 45,650mwh out of 51,010
Warranty through 11/22/24

$400 shipped

———————————————-

-Surface Pro 7+ wifi/lte
i5-1135G7 2.4
16gb ram
256 gb ssd
Magnetic keyboard
Warranty till 3/10/24
Great shape with nary a scratch on it.

$425 shipped

———————————————-

-Microsoft Surface Pro 8 **Super mint condition**
i7-1185G7 3.0
Windows 10
16gb
256gb ssd
UAG case
Surface keyboard and pen
2880x1920 max res
Warranty till 1/24/25
Battery cycle of 1
52,170mwh out of a designed 50,230mwh

$650 shipped Sold for OBO

———————————————————-

-Dell Precision 7740
i9-9880H 2.3
64gb ram
x2 512gb SSD
Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000
1920x1080 max res
Battery shows 60,500mwh out of 97,003
**left trackpad mouse button seems a little wonky, but still works. Doesn’t have as much give to it.

$550 shipped as this is a BEASST of a laptop -Sold for OBO
———————————————————-

-Lenovo Thinkpad P1 gen3
April 2025 warranty with Premier Support
i9-10885H 2.4
64gb ram
1TB ssd
1920x1080
Nvidia Quadra T2000
Battery shows 76,070mwh out of a designed 80,400

$850 shipped (we’ll discuss payment type via PM as I’m sure most don’t wanna drop that much fee free) Sold for OBO

———————————————————-

-MS Surface Pro 7
Great shape with nary a scratch on it
i7-1065G7 1.3ghz
16gb ram
512gb ssd
UAG case
Surface keyboard and pen

$450 shipped to 50 states Sold for asking

—————————————————-

-Thinkpad E14 Gen 2
Warranty till May 2024
Great shape in and out
Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0
16gb
512gb ssd
1920x1080
Charger

$300 shipped- Sold for asking

—————————————————-

-T490
Pulled from working corporate environment
Great shape all around
Great battery

i7-8565 1.8
16gb
256gb ssd
1920x1080
Charger

$200 shipped to 50 states All sold for asking or OBO here and on Reddit

————————————————————

-T480
Typical wear but nothing major. KB and screen in great shape.

i7-8550U 1.8ghz
16GB RAM
256gb SSD
1920x1080 max res
Charger

$200 shipped to 50 states

—————————————————-

-Yoga x380
Has typical wear with Just a few scratches on the shell. KB and screen are in great shape.

i7-8550U 1.80ghz
16GB RAM
256gb SSD
Touchscreen (1920x1080) with pen
Charger

$200 shipped to 50 states

——————————————————-

iPhone XR 64gb (I have about 3 of these)
Unlocked
Black
Battery Health 93% or better
Has typical wear on screen and case but no cracks or major scratches

$140 shipped to 50 states
———————————————————
 
Last edited:
FYI, there were several versions of this lappy, each with different specs...

Can you please post what yours has and perhaps a few pics too, especially of the ports ?

I might be interested, TIA !
 
bonehead123 said:
FYI, there were several versions of this lappy, each with different specs...

Can you please post what yours has and perhaps a few pics too, especially of the ports ?

I might be interested, TIA !
Click to expand...
Yeah these are the no frills model. No nvidia and max res 1920x1080. Other than that basic ports like hdmi, DP, usb. I’ll shoot some pics over to you via pm tonight.
 
Still got the yogas and 480’s. Also have some 470’s if interested in a cheaper one (pm me for info).
 
blackbeasst said:
T480- Great little laptop that has a lot of life left in it. Charger included. Case, screen, kb/trackpad in great shape.

Fresh install of Win10 so it’s ready to go when you get it.

$400 shipped (insured/siggy) to 50 ‘Murica states ($415 if paying with fees).

-Yoga 380
Has typical wear but nothing major. Just a few scratches on the shell. KB and screen are in great shape.

i7-8550U 1.80ghz
16GB RAM
256gb SSD
Fresh install of W11
Touchscreen (1920x1080) with pen
Charger

$425 shipped or $440 with fees (insured/siggy) to 50 states only.
Click to expand...
pm'd
 
Probably not the place to discuss this but:
**In light of the new IRS laws I only accept friends/family payments**
"If you sell personal items for less than you paid for them and collect money via third-party payment apps, this new legislation won't impact you. For example, if you buy a couch for your home for $500 and later sell it on Facebook Marketplace for $200, you won't owe taxes on the sale. That's because it's a personal item you've sold at a loss. However, you may be required to show documentation of the original purchase to prove that you sold the item at a loss." Source: https://www.cnet.com/personal-finan...ayments-over-600-on-paypal-and-venmo-in-2022/
 
CaffeineMan said:
Probably not the place to discuss this but:
**In light of the new IRS laws I only accept friends/family payments**
"If you sell personal items for less than you paid for them and collect money via third-party payment apps, this new legislation won't impact you. For example, if you buy a couch for your home for $500 and later sell it on Facebook Marketplace for $200, you won't owe taxes on the sale. That's because it's a personal item you've sold at a loss. However, you may be required to show documentation of the original purchase to prove that you sold the item at a loss." Source: https://www.cnet.com/personal-finan...ayments-over-600-on-paypal-and-venmo-in-2022/
Click to expand...
You’ll have to prove that you originally bought it for $500 and thus took a loss on when selling for $200. I went through this 2 years ago with PayPal where I sold over the $20,000 limit and I got reported. Since it was all used stuff I had no proof I “took a loss”.

And that’s only if the buyer selects the “goods/services/purchases” option as seen below on Venmo. Friends and family, or the like, won’t be flagged.
1A1675E2-517D-453F-8E3A-1D6A19E63CEA.jpeg
 
Last edited:
Good trader bump.....I am thinking about the tablet and an iPhone.......giving them serious thought.
 
Bump and
How much Ram does the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 have? There was a 2GB and a 3GB model.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top