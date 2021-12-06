FS:**OBO** Lenovo Thinkpad T480 i7/16/256; Yoga 380 i7/16/256; iPhone Xr 64gb; Galaxy Tab A 10.1 with pen

**Will only shipped insured/siggy if paying asking price. OBO price will be straight shipping**



-T480

Typical wear but nothing major. KB and screen in great shape.



i7-8550U 1.8ghz

16GB RAM

256gb nvme SSD

1920x1080 max res

Charger



$300 f/f shipped to 50 states only

—————————————————-

-Yoga x380

Has typical wear with Just a few scratches on the shell. KB and screen are in great shape.



i7-8550U 1.80ghz

16GB RAM

256gb SSD

Fresh install of W11 or can revert to 10

Touchscreen (1920x1080) with pen

Charger



$300 f/f shipped to 50 states only.

——————————————————-



iPhone XR 64gb (I have about 6 of these)

Unlocked

Black

Battery Health 93% or better

Has typical wear on screen and case but no cracks or major scratches



$200 f/f shipped to 50 states only.

———————————————————



Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 with pen (2016)

Great condition

Pen works great

White



$100 f/f shipped to 50 states only