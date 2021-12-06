FS:**OBO** Lenovo Thinkpad T480 i7/16/256; Yoga 380 i7/16/256; iPhone Xr 64gb; Galaxy Tab A 10.1 with pen

blackbeasst
2[H]4U
**Will only shipped insured/siggy if paying asking price. OBO price will be straight shipping**
**No trades**
-T480
Typical wear but nothing major. KB and screen in great shape.
i7-8550U 1.8ghz
16GB RAM
256gb nvme SSD
1920x1080 max res
Charger
$300 f/f shipped to 50 states only
—————————————————-
-Yoga x380
Has typical wear with Just a few scratches on the shell. KB and screen are in great shape.
i7-8550U 1.80ghz
16GB RAM
256gb SSD
Fresh install of W11 or can revert to 10
Touchscreen (1920x1080) with pen
Charger
$300 f/f shipped to 50 states only.
——————————————————-
iPhone XR 64gb (I have about 6 of these)
Unlocked
Black
Battery Health 93% or better
Has typical wear on screen and case but no cracks or major scratches
$200 f/f shipped to 50 states only.
———————————————————
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 with pen (2016)
Great condition
Pen works great
White
$100 f/f shipped to 50 states only
