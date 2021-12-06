FS:**OBO** Lenovo Thinkpad T480/490 i7/16/256; Yoga 380 i7/16/256; iPhone Xr 64gb

**Will only shipped insured/siggy if paying asking price. OBO price will be straight shipping**



**No trades**



-T490

Pulled from working corporate environment

Great shape all around

Great battery



i7-8565 1.8

16gb

256gb ssd

1920x1080

Charger



$250 shipped friends/family only



————————————————————



-T480

Typical wear but nothing major. KB and screen in great shape.



i7-8550U 1.8ghz

16GB RAM

256gb nvme SSD

1920x1080 max res

Charger



$250 f/f shipped to 50 states only

—————————————————-

-Yoga x380

Has typical wear with Just a few scratches on the shell. KB and screen are in great shape.



i7-8550U 1.80ghz

16GB RAM

256gb SSD

Fresh install of W11 or can revert to 10

Touchscreen (1920x1080) with pen

Charger



$225 f/f shipped to 50 states only.

——————————————————-



iPhone XR 64gb (I have about 5 of these)

Unlocked

Black

Battery Health 93% or better

Has typical wear on screen and case but no cracks or major scratches



$160 f/f shipped to 50 states only.

———————————————————