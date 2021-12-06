FS:**OBO** Lenovo Thinkpad T480/490 i7/16/256; Yoga 380 i7/16/256; iPhone Xr 64gb; Galaxy Tab A 10.1 with pen; Apple Watch Gen 3

**Will only shipped insured/siggy if paying asking price. OBO price will be straight shipping**

**No trades**

-T490
Pulled from working corporate environment
Great shape all around
Great battery
~5 months left on warranty

i7-8565 1.8
16gb
256gb ssd
Charger

$250 shipped friends/family only

-T480
Typical wear but nothing major. KB and screen in great shape.

i7-8550U 1.8ghz
16GB RAM
256gb nvme SSD
1920x1080 max res
Charger

$250 f/f shipped to 50 states only
-Yoga x380
Has typical wear with Just a few scratches on the shell. KB and screen are in great shape.

i7-8550U 1.80ghz
16GB RAM
256gb SSD
Fresh install of W11 or can revert to 10
Touchscreen (1920x1080) with pen
Charger

$250 f/f shipped to 50 states only.
iPhone XR 64gb (I have about 6 of these)
Unlocked
Black
Battery Health 93% or better
Has typical wear on screen and case but no cracks or major scratches

$160 f/f shipped to 50 states only.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 with pen (2016)
Great condition
Pen works great
White

$80 f/f shipped to 50 states only

Apple Watch Gen 3 Nike 38mm
Bought new back in 2017
Light scratches but nothing major or noticeable
Comes with black band and charger

$60 f/f shipped to 50 states only
 
FYI, there were several versions of this lappy, each with different specs...

Can you please post what yours has and perhaps a few pics too, especially of the ports ?

I might be interested, TIA !
 
Yeah these are the no frills model. No nvidia and max res 1920x1080. Other than that basic ports like hdmi, DP, usb. I’ll shoot some pics over to you via pm tonight.
 
Still got the yogas and 480’s. Also have some 470’s if interested in a cheaper one (pm me for info).
 
pm'd
 
Probably not the place to discuss this but:
**In light of the new IRS laws I only accept friends/family payments**
"If you sell personal items for less than you paid for them and collect money via third-party payment apps, this new legislation won't impact you. For example, if you buy a couch for your home for $500 and later sell it on Facebook Marketplace for $200, you won't owe taxes on the sale. That's because it's a personal item you've sold at a loss. However, you may be required to show documentation of the original purchase to prove that you sold the item at a loss." Source: https://www.cnet.com/personal-finan...ayments-over-600-on-paypal-and-venmo-in-2022/
 
You’ll have to prove that you originally bought it for $500 and thus took a loss on when selling for $200. I went through this 2 years ago with PayPal where I sold over the $20,000 limit and I got reported. Since it was all used stuff I had no proof I “took a loss”.

And that’s only if the buyer selects the “goods/services/purchases” option as seen below on Venmo. Friends and family, or the like, won’t be flagged.
1A1675E2-517D-453F-8E3A-1D6A19E63CEA.jpeg
 
Good trader bump.....I am thinking about the tablet and an iPhone.......giving them serious thought.
 
