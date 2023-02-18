FS: NZXT 140mm AIO (from H1v2), Ryzen 7 7700X + B650 Aorus Pro Motherboard (NIB), Ryzen 9 7900 (nonX) + 32GB RAM

I pulled this from the H1v2. It's never been used. It comes with the NZXT control module and the original unused mounting hardware.

I never liked using extra software to control RGB or fans on my PC, so I pulled this out of the case right after opening the box.

CPU is sealed in box. Motherboard box did not come sealed, but the motherboard has never been removed from the box.

Price on Newegg right now is 601.99 + tax (about $650 for me)

The CPU has been used, but the cooler has not.

I do NOT have the game code, sorry.

Price on Newegg right now is about $559.98 + tax (about $600 for me total)

Shipping is available only in the contiguous United States at the buyers expense.Local pickup near Cleveland, OHNZXT H1 140mm AIO from H1V2: $100 + ShippingRyzen 7 7700X + B650 Aorus Pro AX Motherboard: $500 + ShippingRyzen 9 7900 (non X) with unused Wraith Prism + 32GB DDR5 6000 RAM: $500 + Shipping