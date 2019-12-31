FS: NVLink bridges, AKG K7XX, Switch Pro Controller, audio stuff, 4k TVs, and more

Creative X-Fi Titanium SB0880 PCI-E 7.1 sound card$25 shippedNvidia 4 slot NVLink bridge w/ original box$30 shippedNvidia 3 slot NVLink bridge w/ original box$30 shippedSamsung KU6300 43" 4k HDMI 2.0 TV -- works great as a PC monitor or as a standard smart TV. Includes original packaging.$95AKG K7XX Headphones with original packaging$120 shippedSeiki SE39UY04 39" 4k TV(can be used for ZisWorks 480hz mod)$30 Local pick-up in DFW only.15 meter HDMI 2.0 Fiber Optic HDMI Cable 4k 18gbps 4:4:4$20 shippedNintendo Switch Pro Controller with original packaging.$65 shippedI accept Paypal, Google Pay, potentially others. PM me if interested.