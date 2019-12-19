FS: NVIDIA TITAN X Pascal w/EKWB block and backplate. Glorious Model O Mouse + Bungee.

Video card: Titan X Pascal w/EKWB RGB nickel/acetal block + backplate. I bought a 2080 Ti on impulse so my baby has to go, she's served me well. Mouse + Bungee: The mouse and bungee are basically brand new. I received them on the 14th and barely used the mouse for a few hours before I decided to sell it. It is in perfect condition and comes w/the newest Ascend cord. The reason I'm getting rid of it is because I don't like the way it fits my hand compared to my Logitech G Pro Wireless. Initially I bought this mouse thinking it would fit my large hands better but unfortunately that wasn't the case for me. Asking price: $65 shipped for the mouse + bungee together via USPS and $600 shipped for the Titan XP with the EKWB block (I won't sell it w/out the block). Insurance: Optional but you pay. Payment: PayPal Heatware: 57-0-0 Trader requirements: MUST be a long time [H] trader with strong heatware feedback. Sorry noobs, I can't take a chance w/you. Pics: {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {}