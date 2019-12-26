FS: NVIDIA TITAN X Pascal w/EKWB block and backplate ($550 obo). Model O Mouse + Bungee ($60)

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by 5150Joker, Dec 19, 2019.

    1. Video card: $550 shipped for the Titan X Pascal with the EKWB block and back plate and I/O bracket (I won't sell it w/out the block and will include the original cooler upon request but you would have to reassemble it).

    Titan X Pascal w/EKWB RGB nickel/acetal block + backplate + single slot I/O bracket. I bought a 2080 Ti on impulse so my baby has to go, she's served me well.

    Benchmarks with the Titan X under water:
    Firestrike: 32,472 GPU score
    Timespy: 10,902 GPU score

    For comparison, here is the #1 Firestrike score with an RTX 2080 and 9900K: 33,090 GPU score

    Compare link: https://www.3dmark.com/compare/fs/17745039/fs/20854354

    This card can match an RTX 2080 in raw performance. Some games Turing pulls ahead while others Pascal does better. Essentially though, you get very close or equal performance to a more expensive 2080 for a lot less w/this purchase and an included EKWB waterblock + backplate and i/o shield which cost over $200 new.

    2. Glorious Model O Mouse + Bungee: $60 shipped for the mouse + bungee together via USPS.

    The mouse and bungee are basically brand new. I received them on the 14th and barely used the mouse for a few hours before I decided to sell it. It is in perfect condition and comes w/the newest Ascend cord. The reason I'm getting rid of it is because I don't like the way it fits my hand compared to my Logitech G Pro Wireless. Initially I bought this mouse thinking it would fit my large hands better but unfortunately that wasn't the case for me.

    Insurance: Optional but you pay.

    Payment: PayPal F&F preferred.

    Heatware: 57-0-0

    Trader requirements: MUST be a long time [H] trader with strong heatware feedback. Sorry noobs, I can't take a chance w/you.

    Pics:

    D1kNPnj.jpg Ksa5sx5.jpg

    image0.jpg image6.jpg gloriousO.jpg Keg6TUp.jpg receipt.JPG delivery.JPG
     
    Bump...I looked. Moderate interest, but I have to see what kind of funds I have left...you know...Christmas and all...
     
    Is this the 2017 version of titanXP?
     
