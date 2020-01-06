FS: NVIDIA TITAN X Pascal w/EKWB block and backplate ($450). Model O Mouse + Bungee ($50)

1. Video card: $450 shipped ($425 local if you're in the Modesto, CA area and can meet up) for the Titan X Pascal w/EKWB RGB nickel plated w/plexi top + backplate + single slot I/O bracket. I bought a 2080 Ti on impulse so my baby has to go, she's served me well. Benchmarks with the Titan X under water: Firestrike: 32,472 GPU score Timespy: 10,902 GPU score For comparison, here is the #1 Firestrike score with an RTX 2080 and 9900K: 33,090 GPU score Compare link: https://www.3dmark.com/compare/fs/17745039/fs/20854354 This card can match an RTX 2080 in raw performance. Some games Turing pulls ahead while others Pascal does better. Essentially though, you get very close or equal performance to a more expensive 2080 for a lot less w/this purchase and an included EKWB waterblock + backplate and i/o shield which cost over $200 new. 2. Glorious Model O Mouse + Bungee: $50 shipped ($45 local) for the mouse + bungee together via USPS. The mouse and bungee are basically brand new. I received them on the 14th and barely used the mouse for a few hours before I decided to sell it. It is in perfect condition and comes w/the newest Ascend cord. The reason I'm getting rid of it is because I don't like the way it fits my hand compared to my Logitech G Pro Wireless. Initially I bought this mouse thinking it would fit my large hands better but unfortunately that wasn't the case for me. Insurance: Optional but you pay. Payment: PayPal F&F preferred. Heatware: 57-0-0 Trader requirements: MUST be a long time [H] trader with strong heatware feedback. Sorry noobs, I can't take a chance w/you. Pics: {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {}