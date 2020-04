FS: Nvidia Shield TV (2017) Gaming Edition + new 2019 remote

Selling my used but not abused 2017 Nvidia Shield TV Gaming with the original remote, gamepad, and retail box. Additionally, it comes with the new 2019 Shield TV Remote which I purchased separately direct from Nvidia also in it's original retail box. Bought the gaming edition thinking I'd use the game streaming option more often than I do, but I ended up just using it as a basic 4K streamer for video. Everything works perfectly. It will be factory reset and has been updated to the latest version of the Shield TV Software.Heatware - kirbyrj - 338-0-0Paypal - kirbyrj@hotmail.com Google Pay - kirbyrj@gmail.com