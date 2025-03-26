FS: Nvidia RTX 5070 FE && Adam Audio T7v Pair

enyownz
[H]ard|Gawd
Jul 31, 2009
- 1,894
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition - $550 Shipped
- Comes with box and accessories
- Thought I'd game, never gamed.
- Save on tax
Adam Audio T7v (Pair) - $300 local (preferred) | $350 shipped
- Amazing condition
- Just the speakers included and power cables (don't have original boxes)
Shoot me a DM on any questions
