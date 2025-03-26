  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Nvidia RTX 5070 FE && Adam Audio T7v Pair

enyownz

Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition - $550 Shipped
- Comes with box and accessories
- Thought I'd game, never gamed.
- Save on tax :)

Adam Audio T7v (Pair) - $300 local (preferred) | $350 shipped
- Amazing condition
- Just the speakers included and power cables (don't have original boxes)

Shoot me a DM on any questions
 
