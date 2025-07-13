  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
[FS] Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition $1900.00

the_real_7

the_real_7

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Sep 10, 2007
Messages
1,420
FOR SALE: Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition


✅ Lightly used—only for weekend gaming on a living room TV (low hours)
✅ Smoke-free, air-filtered environment
✅ Excellent condition with minimal use
✅ Includes BB receipt for authenticity
✅ $1900.00 Shipped

Payment & Shipping Details:


Payment & Shipping Details:

💰 Preferred Payment: Zelle
💳 PayPal Friends & Family accepted (or buyer covers 2.99% PayPal Goods & Services fee)
🔄 Trades welcome—must have Heatware feedback
🔥 Heatware: THE_REAL_7 (+97 / 0 / 0)


📦 Ships via UPS (Lower 48 states)
🚚 Shipping included unless otherwise noted
📍 Local pickup available in Miami


Let me know if you're interested! Pictures below.
20250713_133225.jpg

20250713_133314.jpg

20250713_133324.jpg


20250713_133252.jpg

20250713_133334.jpg

20250713_133338.jpg

20250713_133438.jpg
 
Last edited:
"The real secret of magic lies in the performance." Get this 4090 Bump and price drop.
Replies to pms sent
 
