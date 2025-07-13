[FS] Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition $1825.00

the_real_7
[H]ard|Gawd
- Sep 10, 2007
- 1,425
FOR SALE: Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition
Lightly used—only for weekend gaming on a living room TV (low hours)
Smoke-free, air-filtered environment
Excellent condition with minimal use
Includes BB receipt for authenticity
$1825.00 Shipped
PayPal Friends & Family accepted (or buyer covers 2.99% PayPal Goods & Services fee)
Trades welcome—must have Heatware feedback
Heatware: THE_REAL_7 (+97 / 0 / 0)
Ships via UPS (Lower 48 states)
Shipping included unless otherwise noted
Local pickup available in Miami
Let me know if you're interested! Pictures below.
