FS: Nvidia RTX 4090 FE Sealed New In Box (Founders Edition)

Hi All, Jrobdog here, hope you all are doing well. Prices are quoted shipped with PayPal F&F, if using Goods and Services please add the fee. Thanks all, feel free to ping with any questions
Heatware: Jrobdog 23-0-0
Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition: $1875 Shipped
Looking to sell a sealed Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition. Picked this one up recently in case MSI was unable to accept my RMA for an RTX 4090 but luckily they shipped a new one!
This hasn't been opened and will provide BB receipt for any help with warranties in future.
