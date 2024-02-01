FS: Nvidia RTX 4090 FE Sealed New In Box (Founders Edition)

J

jrobdog

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 4, 2006
Messages
332
Hi All, Jrobdog here, hope you all are doing well. Prices are quoted shipped with PayPal F&F, if using Goods and Services please add the fee. Thanks all, feel free to ping with any questions

Heatware: Jrobdog 23-0-0

Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition: $1875 Shipped

Looking to sell a sealed Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition. Picked this one up recently in case MSI was unable to accept my RMA for an RTX 4090 but luckily they shipped a new one!
This hasn't been opened and will provide BB receipt for any help with warranties in future.

PXL_20240201_230515052.MP.jpg
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20240201_230456732.jpg
    PXL_20240201_230456732.jpg
    380.9 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top