FS Nvidia RTX 4080 FE. Original owner, NIB Samsung G7 4k 144 monitor

bufodr_T

Nov 5, 2005
6,328
Selling my 4080 fe. Ships in the original box. Bought new from Best Buy 1/2023. Still have the box and receipt. Card looks great and works perfect.
$950 shipped lower 48
PayPal f&f accepted


I also have a new in box Samsung G7 27" 4k 144hz monitor. I bought 2 with the intention of running a dual setup but have decided against it. Model G70D. Currently at Best Buy for 479 plus tax.
New in unopened box
My price is $375 shipped

I only ship lower 48

Heatware 236-0
 

