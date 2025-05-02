FS Nvidia RTX 4080 FE. Original owner $900 shipped, NIB Samsung G7 4k 144 monitor, Nr200p 7800x3d build

1. Selling my 4080 fe. Ships in the original box. Bought new from Best Buy 1/2023. Still have the box and receipt. Card looks great and works perfect. Warranty good til 1/2026
$900 shipped lower 48
PayPal f&f accepted
2. 3 week old NR200 build.
Specs
Black NR200 case
Asrock A620i itx board with 2 nvme slots
Ryzen 7800x3d cpu
32gb Corsair Ddr5
2 Black Noctua Chromaz 120mm exhaust fans on top
Lian Li 850 watt sfx power supply with 600 watt 12vhpwr cable
240mm Gigabyte waterforce 2 240mm aio
No gpu or storage.
Ships in the original nr200 case
$675 shipped lower 48
Subtract 75 if you don’t want the case, fans, or rad.
3. I also have a new in box Samsung G7 27" 4k 144hz monitor. I bought 2 with the intention of running a dual setup but have decided against it. Model G70D. Currently at Best Buy for 479 plus tax.
New in unopened box
My price is $350 shipped
I only ship lower 48
Heatware 236-0
