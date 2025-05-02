  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS Nvidia RTX 4080 FE. Original owner $900 shipped, NIB Samsung G7 4k 144 monitor, Nr200p 7800x3d build

1. Selling my 4080 fe. Ships in the original box. Bought new from Best Buy 1/2023. Still have the box and receipt. Card looks great and works perfect. Warranty good til 1/2026
$900 shipped lower 48
PayPal f&f accepted

2. 3 week old NR200 build.
Specs
Black NR200 case
Asrock A620i itx board with 2 nvme slots
Ryzen 7800x3d cpu
32gb Corsair Ddr5
2 Black Noctua Chromaz 120mm exhaust fans on top
Lian Li 850 watt sfx power supply with 600 watt 12vhpwr cable
240mm Gigabyte waterforce 2 240mm aio

No gpu or storage.
Ships in the original nr200 case
$675 shipped lower 48
Subtract 75 if you don’t want the case, fans, or rad.

3. I also have a new in box Samsung G7 27" 4k 144hz monitor. I bought 2 with the intention of running a dual setup but have decided against it. Model G70D. Currently at Best Buy for 479 plus tax.
New in unopened box
My price is $350 shipped

I only ship lower 48

Heatware 236-0
 

