FS: Nvidia RTX 4070 FE

schoolslave

Dec 7, 2010
1,292
heatware: schoolslave
eBay: (ask via PM)

I've had some other dealings with people on here recently, feel free to PM me to get more recent references that aren't on heatware.
I've been selling/buying/trading in various communities (dfi-street, xtremesystems, EOCF) since ~2006.

Payment: PayPal F&F only

I will only sell to established members with proper references.

Nvidia RTX 4070 FE - $525 shipped.
  • ~3 months old purchased at local Best Buy
  • ~150 combined hours of Cyberpunk and Starfield
  • Includes original packaging and Nvidia VHPWR adapter cable
 

