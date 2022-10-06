FS: Nvidia RTX 3090 Founders Edition - $700 shipped

kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
30,036
For Sale: Nvidia RTX 3090 Founders Edition GPU

The card was mined on when not otherwise in use a single computer (not farm) with memory temps under 90C in my personal computer. The thermal pads on memory and VRM were replaced with Thermalright on the one side and Gelid on the other following Falkentyne's guide found elsewhere.

The good: Runs like a champ, memory runs cool, comes with the original box and PSU adapter

The bad: "Nvidia" logo doesn't light up, some minor scratching on backplate where I placed a CPU heatsink to further reduce temperatures...cosmetic only does not affect performance in any way.

Heatware - kirbyrj - 408-0-0
PP - kirbyrj@hotmail.com
 
